Temporary parking options sought in Beverly Hills during construction of new commuter car park

Georges River Council has met with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) to discuss temporary parking opportunities to support Beverly Hills businesses who have lost nearby parking during the construction of the Edgbaston Road multi-storey commuter car park.
Beverly Hills businesses say they are being crippled by construction works surrounding the new 200-space commuter car park being built by TfNSW which will operate under Transport Park&Ride to be accessed by Opal card operated boom gates.
The new commuter car park replaces a free 92-space community car park which had served the Beverly Hills shopping precinct for decades.
In a written statement read out to the July 25 council meeting, Sasho Ognenovski owner of the Leisure Dome Gym next to the car park construction site said he was given no notice of the closure of the car park in April.
"The car park closure meant the closing-off of any options for parking that business and the community relied on in Beverly Hills for decades," he said.
"We have struggled as a business since, as the closure of the car park has barricaded us and our business is essentially invisible."
Councillor Colleen Symington called for an update on the result of discussions that Council officers have had with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) in relation to the closure of the Edgbaston Street, car park and what TfNSW intend to do in providing car parking to support businesses.
She also asked for an update on the progress made in relation to the accessibility and safety concerns with the new car park.
In its response, the council said that it had provided TfNSW with a list of all current parking arrangements surrounding the multi-storey car park.
"TfNSW has created a map to be distributed to businesses and residents to advise of parking opportunities," the council report said.
"TfNSW will undertake an occupancy review of all streets and car parks surrounding King Georges Road to determine opportunities for parking changes to support businesses during the construction of the car park."
The study commenced following the school holidays and was expected to take four weeks.
"At the meeting with TfNSW, the council officers also raised the concern of ongoing parking issues given the car park is for commuters only. Visitors to Beverly Hills, who travel by car will be unable to access the multi-storey car park," the council report said.
"TfNSW have advised that a trial is being conducted at alternate car parks to determine the feasibility and will convey the information once completed. Council officers have requested a formal response be provided with an update on the trial and specifications on incorporating the visitor parking at the multi-storey car park."
Council is yet to receive a formal response to the two letters sent to NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen on 12 April and 27 June 2023.
Letter one focused on the accessibility concerns of the new multi-storey commuter car park. Letter two reiterated these concerns and raised the loss of parking during the construction of the multi-storey commuter carpark.
Regarding the accessibility concerns, on two occasions, TfNSW has raised a report to the Local Traffic Advisory Committee (LTAC) to approve the changes to parking along Taroonga Terrace.
These parking changes are a key element to meeting the accessibility requirements of the project. On both occasions the LTAC have deferred the report pending a formal response from the Minister to letters sent.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.