St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Temporary parking options sought in Beverly Hills during construction of new commuter car park

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 25 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beverly Hills businesses say they are being crippled by construction works surrounding the new 200-space commuter car park being built by TfNSW. Picture: John Veage
Beverly Hills businesses say they are being crippled by construction works surrounding the new 200-space commuter car park being built by TfNSW. Picture: John Veage

Georges River Council has met with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) to discuss temporary parking opportunities to support Beverly Hills businesses who have lost nearby parking during the construction of the Edgbaston Road multi-storey commuter car park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.