Georges River Council's new Sports Advisory Committee

Georges River Council has established a Sports Advisory Committee for a trial period of one year.
The membership of the Georges River Council Sports Advisory Committee comprises of 15 representatives from local sporting bodies within the Georges River Council local government area, as well as Council's Mayor Nick Katris, selected Councillors and Council Officers.
The objectives of the Committee are as follows:
Mayor Nick Katris said, "It is important for our community to be able to participate in the decisions that affect them. This is an example of that commitment from Council in action.
"We have met twice already and the benefits from having a forum for sharing information about Council projects and works, and the collaboration across sports and codes is already evident."
The Committee will meet quarterly with meetings broadcast online for the community to tune in live.
For more information, visit the Council Meetings page on Council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.