Hughes MP Jenny Ware engages the community to address crucial issues

MP Jenny Ware is committed to addressing and advocating for the concerns of the people of Hughes. Picture supplied

Hughes MP Jenny Ware talks about addressing crucial issues and fostering environmental awareness.



"As always, it is an absolute pleasure to head out into the suburbs of Hughes and engage directly with the people within our community, as part of my Listening Tour to hear about the issues that matter most to them.

"Last week, across Jannali, Engadine, Como and Illawong, locals have expressed their concerns about the cost of living crisis, affordable and reliable energy, housing affordability, pensions and aged care.



"To those who spoke with me, I will advocate on your behalf and take each concern to the relevant minister or government agency.

"Out in the community and through my inbox, residents of Hughes continue to question what solutions the Federal Government has to fix the economy and provide relief for Australian families and small businesses.

"Recent reports provide that across our country, more Australians are finding themselves working longer hours to make ends meet.



"Despite a steady 3.5 per cent unemployment rate, Australia's workforce now contributes an additional 88 million hours per month. According to recent reports, the number of multiple job holders has surged by almost 90,000.



"Unfortunately, inflation at over 5 per cent is eroding the value of every-day-Australians' hard work. It is imperative for the Albanese Labor Government to use fiscal policy levers available to it to prioritise fighting inflation and promoting economic growth.



"Instead, after more than 12 months, it appears to be solely relying on the Reserve Bank to utilise monetary policy through the blunt stick of interest rates to control inflation.



"It is high time for Labor to change course and propose real economic policy initiatives to secure a brighter future for all Australians.

"Preserving and enhancing our environment remains a key issue within our electorate. We are blessed with beautiful beaches, waterways, the Royal National Park, parks and green spaces.

"Many local school students have told me that cleaning up our environment, ridding our community and our country of pollution, particularly microplastics, is a key passion for them.

"In the spirit of World Environment Day (WED), I have initiated a speech writing competition for local schools centered around Solutions to Plastic Pollution. Students in years 5-6 and 7-8 throughout Hughes are encouraged to participate.



"The speech competition addresses two vital questions: How can we combat plastic pollution? and Why is environmental protection crucial? Local judges will select winners and runners-up. The top two winning speeches will be read by me in Parliament.

"I call on all parents, carers and teachers to encourage students to participate. Together, let us empower the young minds of Hughes to create impactful solutions for plastic pollution. For more detailed information about the competition, please visit jennyware.com.au.