While the new school term has only just begun, parents can plan ahead for their children to enjoy some special entertainment at The Pavilion Sutherland during the October holidays.
The Play! Kids Festival, to be held for the first time, will include a a range of performances, workshops and concerts from some of Sydney's best children's performing arts companies.
There will be dinosaurs, circus skills, art classes, Shakespeare, music workshops, discos and more.
The festival will run from Wednesday October 4 to Saturday October 7, and bookings are open.
The Pavilion provided the following information on what parents can expect:
Sydney Youth Orchestras, Wednesday October 4.
Meet the Orchestra Workshop and Concert.
A wonderful way to introduce orchestral music to children, this relaxed and informal concert is interactive, informative and most importantly, lots of fun!
Is your child a ready for their debut performance on The Pavilion stage? Up to 40 young musicians will join a morning workshop with SYO's Peter Seymour Orchestra and perform in the afternoon concert.
Erth's Dinosaur Zoo, Thursday October 5
Children and adults alike will be in awe of a menagerie of dinosaurs and insects that once roamed freely around the world, from cute baby dinos to some of the largest carnivores and herbivores that have ever walked the planet.
The Listies, Friday and Saturday October 6-7.
Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark. Kidult superstars The Listies are back with their side-splittingly clever adaptation of Shakespeare's classic, made just for kids.
Aerialize. Circus Workshops. Daily workshops designed to unleash the inner circus performer.
Art Workshops. Daily art classes lead by animator and cartoonist Brett Bower. Budding artists will have the opportunity to pick up some fun skills.
Ettingshausens Kids Disco. Daily - Get your groove on! Dress up and get down under the disco ball in this super-fun class.
Storytime, Wednesday and Thursday, October 4-5.
Let the Sutherland Shire Librarians entertain your children with a traditional Storytime session in the Pavilion foyer. Free, no booking required.
More free entertainment and activities will be announced.
Follow The Pavilion's social channels for updates and visit the website.
For full details and bookings: thepavilionarts.au/play
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
