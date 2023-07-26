$22.5 million in government grants secured by Georges River Council

Georges River Council has been successful in securing 37 grants valued at over $22,500,000 in the 2022-23 financial year.
Mayor Nick Katris said the income from grants will enable Georges River Council to offer free events, assist people in need, provide essential infrastructure and complete planned projects sooner, ensuring the council remains in a strong position to deliver valuable services to the community.
The grants include $6,663,156 Local Government Grants Commission to help deliver services to the community in the Georges River Council local government area.
Other grants include:
$4,900,000 was received from the NSW Office of Sport for the Olds Park Premium Sporting Facility Development.
$4,305,754 from Transport for NSW to undertake urgent repairs to the road network that has been significantly impacted by severe flooding, storm damage and persistent wet weather events during 2022.
$1,000,000 from the Office of Local Government for the Dairy Creek Embankment Reconstruction, Kyle Bay Foreshore Reconstruction and Carss Bush Park Playground.
$850,000 from the NSW Office of Sport for the Renown Park Field Two Reconstruction.
$724,000 from Transport for NSW for road works, traffic facilities and supplementary works across the Georges River Council local government area.
$703,066 under the Federal Government's Roads to Recovery program for the road network across the Georges River Council local government area.
$510,120 from the NSW State Government for the provision of public library services for 2022-23.
$349,000 from Transport for NSW under its Traffic Route Lighting Subsidy Scheme for increasing street lighting across the Georges River Council local government area.
$300,000 from Transport for NSW for the regional road network across the Georges River LGA.
$300,000 from Transport for NSW for improvement works to Belmore Road, Riverwood and Bonds Road, Riverwood.
$250,000 from the NSW Office of Sport for the Todd Park District Sport and Veterans Facility.
$250,000 from the Department of Planning and Environment NSW for the Merv Lynch Reserve Playground.
$284,990 from Transport for NSW's Get Active program to improve safe pedestrian movement through the construction of footpaths at various locations across the Georges River Council local government area.
$240,000 over 2 years in 2023 and 2024 from Multicultural NSW towards Council's In Good Taste Festival featuring Lunar New Year in 2023 and 2024.
$180,000 from Transport for NSW's to upgrade the signalised intersection to improve traffic movement and reduce traffic congestion in Lily Street, Railway Parade and Elizabeth Street, Allawah.
$145,000 from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's Greening our City program to improve the canopy coverage at Gannons Park, Peakhurst through planting of trees and shrubs.
$101,332 from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to undertake flood risk overland flow study for the former Kogarah Council local government area.
$100,000 from the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, a Graffiti Management grant to activate and improve visual amenities to three spaces in the Georges River Council local government area.
$73,897 from the NSW Department of Education under its Disability and Inclusion program to provide extra educators within the service to support individual children's learning plans.
$60,277 from the NSW Department of Education's Start Strong program to significantly reduce preschool fees, making 600 hours (per family) of early childhood education more affordable for families.
$44,750 from Transport for NSW to maintain nominated sections of road network used by buses across the Georges River Council local government area.
$43,815 from the NSW Environment Protection Authority for Community Recycling Events.
$27,272 from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to support the control of foxes and cats on Crown reserves in Oatley, Peakhurst, Riverwood, Hurstville Grove and Lugarno.
$27,272 from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to control and remove invasive weeds and install native species at Oatley Park, Oatley.
$20,000 from the NSW Premier's Department to replace and upgrade Oatley Library's signage and all-hours self-service returns chute to improve visibility and access for the community.
$13,636 from the National Library of Australia for the preservation and digitisation of the Georges River Libraries local studies oral history tape collection.
$7,571 from the NSW Department of Communities & Justice to refurbish and upgrade the Merv Lynch Reserve Community Space to create an artist's studio and creative space for community use.
$6,780 from the NSW Office of Sport under its Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program to install Automated External Defibrillators at Jubilee Stadium, Penshurst Park Synthetic Field and Harold Fraser Oval.
