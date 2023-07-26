St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

$22.5 million in government grants secured by Georges River Council

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Nick Katris said the $22.5 million in grants will enable Council to offer free events, assist people in need, provide essential infrastructure and complete planned projects sooner.
Mayor Nick Katris said the $22.5 million in grants will enable Council to offer free events, assist people in need, provide essential infrastructure and complete planned projects sooner.

Georges River Council has been successful in securing 37 grants valued at over $22,500,000 in the 2022-23 financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.