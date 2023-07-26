Sutherland Shire's Necko is headlining at The Brass Monkey on July 29.
Expect a rush of nostalgia with retro-flavoured rock 'n' roll grooves and elaborate instrumental breakdowns reminiscent of British blues-rock linchpins of the 60s and 70s.
Led by frontman Alek Necko, who flickers from wailer to blues soloist, foremost influences become clear.
Selling out shows within the first three months of playing live set the group up for the debut release; Thirsty Merc co-written Wicked Woman contrasts with You Don't Gotta Be Alone Anymore and Animal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.