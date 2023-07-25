Updated
Sutherland Shire Council has decided against live screening two games in the finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
The matter was discussed at length at this week's council meeting before a unanimous decision was reached.
Councillors agreed the move would impact arrangements made by clubs, including fundraising, and the $30,000 cost to ratepayers was difficult to justify, particularly with uncertain weather.
The council will investigate providing for a live site on a permanent basis for future needs in Cronulla mall, South Village Kirrawee or another site.
Another option to be examined is purchasing a mobile big screen, which would have multiple uses by the council.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, in a mayoral minute, said women's football had "a long, proud history" in the shire, starting in 1976 and Sutherland Shire Football Association (SSFA) having 489 registered female players by 1978.
"In fact, the Matildas played their first game at Seymour Shaw, Miranda in 1979," he said.
"Today the Sutherland Shire, through SSFA has expanded to have 19,367 members (with 6482 female members) providing every level of competition from juniors to seniors.
"The current World Cup tournament has been enthusiastically supported by local football clubs in the Sutherland Shire and the SSFA.
"Many local clubs have been hosting livestreaming events in their respective clubhouses, which has provided an opportunity to fundraise as well as grow membership, while promoting football and supporting the Matildas.
"Many residents have also been able to watch football being played at its highest levels in person, attending matches in Sydney."
Cr Pesce said he had "received a small number of calls from residents asking council to host open air screenings".
"At a cost of $15,000 to hire moveable screens as well as other in kind support of cleaning and waste removal, traffic management and security, hosting the screening of the semi-final and final matches alone would cost in excess of $30,000," he said.
"Recognising this expressed desire to come together and view major events in an outdoor setting, there is an opportunity to incorporate permanent screening capabilities.
"Cronulla Plaza, with the Stage 2c design works currently underway, provides the ideal location and opportunity.
"Cronulla with its train connection, hospitality venues and proximity to recreational areas, has long been a location for a wide array of events.
"Having an outdoor screen capability would complement these activities.".
Councillors from other parts of the shire called for other sites to be investigated as well.
The resolution, which was supported unanimously, said the council:
