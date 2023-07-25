St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Sutherland Shire Council rules out providing live sites for FIFA Women's World Cup finals

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 26 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Women's World Cup is being held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.
The 2023 Women's World Cup is being held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.