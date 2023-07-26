A question mark hangs over the future of the historic Como butcher shop following its sale.
A young couple purchased the Cremona Road property, which includes a two-bedroom flat at auction on July 15.
The selling price was not disclosed.
It is understood their priority is to renovate the living area while discussing with Sutherland Shire Council what may or may not be allowed with the former shop.
Because the shop has not been used since 2019, pre-existing use rights may not apply.
It is zoned C4 Environmental Living.
The property was owned by the Cary family for nearly a century.
Ted Cary's father opened the butcher shop in 1926.
Ted Cary joined his father in the shop in 1947 and continued until ill health forced his retirement at the end of 2019.
