The clock will be turned back with a tribute show celebrating the hits of rock 'n' roll legends of the late 1950s and '60s at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland on Sunday August 6.
There will be classics from Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard, Del Shannon, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny O'Keefe, as well as No 1 hits of The Bee Gees, The Beatles, The Monkees and The Hollies.
The show will be performed by the Williams Brothers, who are acclaimed in their own right, but are also sons of Warren Williams, a pioneer of rock music in Australia, and one of the most popular artists to appear on TV shows Johnny O'Keefe's Six O'Clock Rock and Brian Henderson's Bandstand.
The Williams Brothers, supported by their band The Shy Guys, will "recapture these magical hit songs with harmony that only brothers can produce together, with a special celebration to the Rock n Roll legends of that era," says the promoter.
Bookings: 1300 665 915
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.