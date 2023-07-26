Council calls for urgent action on Oatley to Como walkway

Georges River Council will call on Transport for NSW to take urgent steps to improve the safety of the Oatley to Como walkway.
This would include removal of built-up soil and vegetation and to make any necessary repairs to the bitumen surface and fencing.
In a Notice of Motion submitted at the July 24 council meeting, Councillor Natalie Mort asked the council to write to Transport Minister Jo Haylen seeking that Transport for NSW investigates the construction of a permanent upgrade to the pathway, including the surface, fencing and lighting, so that it complies with relevant standards for pedestrian and cyclist safety.
Cr Mort also called on the council to seek commitments from Sydney Water concerning the former Como Rail Bridge including the installation of lighting and security cameras along the length of the bridge and removal of graffiti.
She was unanimously supported by the council.
"The Oatley to Como walkway is a truly spectacular piece of historical infrastructure that is used each day by hundreds of walkers and cyclists not only from our LGA but surrounding areas as well, however it has become almost derelict in parts and dangerous," Councillor Mort said.
"The pathway, lighting and fencing ar not of a standard that anyone here would agree to be safe or near satisfactory and urgently needs to be repaired and maintained.
"This is the responsibility of Transport for NSW and this motion calls on it to action these necessary improvements," she said.
Cr Mort said the historical significance of the Como rail bridge, built in1886, is enormous as there are few of its kind left anywhere in Australia.
She called on Sydney Water to maintain the aesthetics of the bridge including the regular removal of graffiti, and the installation of security cameras and a plaque detailing the history of the structure.
Deputy mayor, Kathryn Landsberry said that unfortunately the structure had been neglected for many years by State Government agencies.
"Just basic maintenance and safety issues are really crucial. It's very well-used and it cannot be neglected any long under TforNSW and Sydney Water. The agencies have been a little bit remiss," she said.
Cr Lou Konjarski asked council staff if the structures comply with safety standards.
Council staff said that it hadn't got to the point where council would consider closing the bridge.
Councillors were told that the council has been patching-up the structure for years but there is a major stability issue with the embankment and until that is fixed there is no use doing any embellishment.
During the recent State Government election, Oatley MP Mark Coure promised $8 million to upgrading the structure.
Councillors were told that a lot of the $8 million would have gone to works that the public would not see.
Sutherland Shire Council spent funds on their side of the walkway but did not face the same stability and stabilisation issues with the structure on the Georges River LGA side of the river, councillors were told.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.
