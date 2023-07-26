St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council calls for urgent action on Oatley to Como walkway

By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 26 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
"The Oatley to Como walkway is a truly spectacular piece of historical infrastructure that is used each day by hundreds of walkers and cyclists, however it has become almost derelict in parts and dangerous," Councillor Natalie Mort said. Picture: Chris Lane
Georges River Council will call on Transport for NSW to take urgent steps to improve the safety of the Oatley to Como walkway.

