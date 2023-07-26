Thank you The Leader for continuing to highlight this issue. The bus situation is impacting a substantial number of people in the Shire.

Absolutely ridiculous. The amount of cancelled services, especially the 945 is a joke. Not everyone can afford to catch a train, people are struggling to put food on the table so every cent saved counts. When the bus is roughly $2 cheaper each way, "just catch the train" isn't financially feasible for some of us.



They just weren't prepared - all routes ran smoothly before 1 July - my bus 955 had the the driver driving the route incorrectly in that you had to cross the road from an existing stop to a non-existing one - I find TripView most informative to check the choice of route they used - at least Punchbowl Bus Company trained their new drivers.



A friend with dementia waited 4 hours for a bus.

The bus situation is a joke at the moment. Children are left stranded and being late for school. Not acceptable.



The S125 didn't turn up this afternoon at Menai for the Lugarno kids. It is a dedicated service for the kids that live in that area. Just didn't turn up at all.



U-Go Mobility needs to go. Spoke to a bus driver yesterday who hadn't seen another bus on the route he was doing for an hour, which he thought odd. School busses are bad - they either turn up late, don't know the route or miss the stops altogether then kids have to walk to school. Its a joke and quite dangerous.

