Complaints about bus services in St George and Sutherland Shire continue as the state government weighs up what action to take against new operator U-Go Mobility.
The company was given until yesterday (Tuesday) to satisfy the government the contract for the region shouldn't be torn up.
It is understood government transport officials will examine the submission before Transport Minister Jo Haylen makes a statement later this week.
Feedback received by the Leader on Tuesday July 25 included:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
