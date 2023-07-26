St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

'Absolutely ridiculous': Latest comments about U-Go Mobility bus services in St George and the Shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
U-Go Mobility has taken over services previously operated by Transdev and Punchbowl Bus Company. Picture by John Veage
U-Go Mobility has taken over services previously operated by Transdev and Punchbowl Bus Company. Picture by John Veage

Complaints about bus services in St George and Sutherland Shire continue as the state government weighs up what action to take against new operator U-Go Mobility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.