St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Environment Minister requests meeting with Georges River Council to discuss Glenlee

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 26 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenlee, tte 25,400sqm waterfront site at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno has been advertised for sale as "possibly Sydney's largest remaining waterfront development site".
Glenlee, tte 25,400sqm waterfront site at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno has been advertised for sale as "possibly Sydney's largest remaining waterfront development site".

NSW Environment and Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe has requested a meeting with Georges River council to discuss options for the future of the Lugarno waterfront property, Glenlee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.