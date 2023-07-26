Environment Minister requests meeting with Georges River Council to discuss Glenlee

NSW Environment and Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe has requested a meeting with Georges River council to discuss options for the future of the Lugarno waterfront property, Glenlee.
In an email to the councillors last Thursday, Ms Sharpe also indicated she that is working with Heritage NSW to consider what options exist for the heritage protection of Glenlee.
The Minister extended an invitation to meet with the councilors and staff regarding Glenlee which the owners have put on the market.
In her email, which was read out at the July 24 council meeting, Ms Sharpe said she was currently unable to issue an Interim Heritage Order on the property, as requested by the council.
"I carefully examined the question of whether I am able to issue another Interim Heritage order. I am advised that legally I am unable to make this order at the present time, the reason is that the site being for sale is not considered a "threat of harm." If this situation changes there may be grounds to issue an Interim Heritage Order.
"I am working with Heritage NSW to consider what options exist for the heritage protection of Glenlee. I am keen to discuss this with Georges River Council and as such I will be writing directly to mayor and interested councillors to request a meeting.
"I will be asking the council to work together with me to develop an ongoing long-term solution for Glenlee.
"This is not something the government can do alone. I know there are many councillors keen to work with the government to solve this issue."
A Notice of Motion submitted to the meeting by Councillor Peter Mahoney at the July 24 council meeting called for the council to investigate and seek advice on Glenee's eligibility as a Community Acquisition Proposal to be incorporated into the NSW National Parks system.
He also asked that the council write to Minister Sharpe to request she authorise access to Glenlee under the Heritage Act for council officers and consultants to carry out inspections to assess the site for Aboriginal and natural heritage.
The council will also prepare a briefing note which provides options for possible future uses for Glenlee prior to the meeting with the Minister.
Under a Community Acquisition Proposal, the community can suggest that the State Government acquire land to include in the NSW National Parks system.
Cr Mahoney said the National Parks wrote to the council earlier this year and suggested that the Glenlee site was too small and too segregated to be included in the rest of the Georges River national park.
"But we have parts of Lugarno over the Padstow and along the river that are part of the national park," Cr Mahoney said.
"You don't need to have a fully connected national park, as is the case of Sydney Harbour."
He said it was suggested by the environmental campaigner, the late Dr Sharyn Cullis that Glenlee be incorporated as part of the national park.
The 25,400sqm waterfront site at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno has been advertised for sale as "possibly Sydney's largest remaining waterfront development site". Offers closed 13 July.
The marketing agent for Glenlee contacted the council on 16 March and offered the property for sale, setting aside one month to allow the council and the State Government to consider their position.
On 27 March, the council resolved to approach specific State and Federal Ministers, the NSW Premier and the Prime Minister for urgent funding commitments for the acquisition of Glenlee.
Both levels of government have advised that there is no funding available.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
