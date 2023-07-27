St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River Council calls for answers on sewage spills

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 11:30am
Georges River Council has asked what notification processes are undertaken by Sydney Water to notify Council, and to warn the public of pollution events
Georges River council is still seeking answers from the State Government regarding sewage overflows in the local government area.

Georges River council is still seeking answers from the State Government regarding sewage overflows in the local government area.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

