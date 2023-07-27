Georges River Council calls for answers on sewage spills

Georges River council is still seeking answers from the State Government regarding sewage overflows in the local government area.
Last March, Councillor Peter Mahoney submitted a Notice of Motion calling on the council to write to the EPA, Sydney Water and the new Environment Minister requesting information on how many "wet" and "dry" sewerage overflows have occurred into Dairy and Myles Dunphy Creeks, Lime Kiln and Poulton Park Wetlands, and in other Council-owned precincts such as parks and reserves and the adjacent Georges River since amalgamation.
The council also asked what notification processes are undertaken by Sydney Water to notify Council, and to warn the public of those pollution events and what action has Sydney Water taken in response to those events.
This followed concerns raised with Georges River Council after Clean Up Australia Day volunteers may have been exposed to a wet sewage overflow into the Georges River.
Sydney Water said there was signage in the affected area advising the community of the overflow.
At this week's council meeting Cr Mahoney said that he reported another overflow in Mortdale to Sydney Water and was notified on July 24 that Sydney Water report simply said that the sewage affected the grass nature strip when the reality was that it actually flowed into the gutter, down the stormwater drain and ended up in the Moore Reserve Wetlands.
"Residents around and visitors to other problem areas such as Lime Kiln Bay, Myles Dunphy Reserve and Poulton Park have had to put up with this situation after a few days of heavy rain and sometimes overflows even occur during dry weather," he said.
One resident, Matthew Allison told the council that have heavy rain there are sewage discharges into local creeks from Lime Kiln Creek beside the Masonic Club to Dairy Creek feeding Lime Kiln Bay wetland to Gungah Bay Creek in Myle Dunphy Reserve and Oatley Creek in Poulton Park.
"Apparently, there are crude pressure valves along sections of the sewer lines that are essentially open pipe outlets that operate when the sewage volume gets above a certain level," he said.
"This usually occurs during rain events as stormwater illegally drained into sewer pipes upstream is seldom prosecuted.
"There is a gross amount of tattered wet wipes, splattered toilet paper, unsanitary sanitary pads hanging from the low branches of shrubs beside the creek.
"These have emerged from local pressure outlets providing that our sewage system is in dire straits," he said
Deputy mayor Kathryn Landsberry said it was really important that the government entities that do have oversight to these problems are held accountable.
"It is quite horrifying to hear the details," she said.
"We asked questions three to four months ago and we still haven't had a response from Sydney Water. They have to be held accountable for this . Sewage going into the river on the scale described is simply unacceptable."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
