Support where it is needed most Advertising Feature

Peter is a strong and proud advocate of the staff and support services available at the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre. Picture Supplied

A gap in the local community for support groups led to Peter looking to the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre (KCAC) for help. Four years later, and Peter is encouraging others to take the same steps he did and reach out. "For the past four years, I've been going to support programs at KCAC.



"I joined because I found it hard to be part of society when there aren't enough inclusive support groups," he said. "I wanted to meet others who understand my experience."

The KCAC has long been a source of help, support and advice in the community, offering a range of services and programs to help a range of people including those with disabilities, the elderly, new parents, and people immigrating to Australia..

Peter said that his personal experience with the KCAC had been amazing, and that he recommended others to reach out to the group. "I truly feel understood and valued by everyone involved.



"My advice I would give to someone who is considering joining a similar group for the first time is don't be afraid to join a group like this," he said. "It truly is such a supportive and welcoming environment, and I have grown so much as a person in my confidence, skills and abilities."

There is a variety of support groups and services available at the KCAC, and Peter said this was one of the reasons he valued the staff and support so much. "Being a part of a supportive and understanding community has boosted my confidence in interacting with others.



"I have learned effective communication and active listening which has made it easier for me to express myself and understand others," he said. "I feel more accepted for who I am and less isolated than before because there are other people in the group who have gone through similar challenges and feelings that I have experienced."

Peter said that the KCAC was a great place where people could get actively involved in activities and programs already offered, but also allowed people make suggestions for activities and to tailor support to their own needs. "I enjoy the arts and crafts activities because it makes me think more creatively, and I am able to be in control of how I want to approach the activity.

"Prior to joining the community centre, my goal was to establish meaningful relationships and feel at ease in the community while actively participating in it," he said. "Thankfully, the centre organises outings to local shops, arts and crafts days at the centre, cafes, and even trips to places like Berry.



"These opportunities have been fortunate for me as they have allowed me to make friends within the group and practiced my social skills while out in the community, and now I feel confident engaging with other people outside of the community centre."



Both Peter and the staff at the KCAC have noticed the changes in Peter's confidence, and Peter said if anyone else was struggling, that they should join in on the fun. "Attending this group has boosted my confidence in engaging with the community, and I have noticed significant improvements in my social skills.



"Recently the group went to the grounds of Alexandria for lunch and the grounds had a Disney display," he said. "It was overall such a good time and experience enjoying the company of the other people in the group who I have formed a connection with.

