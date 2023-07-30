Young, ambitious and a dedicated community volunteer, Engadine's Megan Cox is among the finalists in the 2023 Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards.
Announced recently at Parliament House, finalists were recognised for their volunteer work within their communities.
Ms Cox is one of 16 finalists in the awards, presented by the Rotary Clubs of NSW. She is a finalist in the young under 30 category.
Ms Cox volunteers in vocational and education, and non-profit organisations. She gives up her time to support Cronulla Sharks NRL, Dementia Australia, RUOK? and educational pathways programs.
As an inspiring leader, she values diversity, mentoring others and inspires change. She promotes vocational education, career pathways, and supports women and charities. Since childhood, she's been involved in scouts and has devoted spare time to giving back to her community.
She also serves as an ambassador, connecting high school students to pathways and careers in technology.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
