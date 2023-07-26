An 89-year-old woman has died in Sutherland Hospital after suffering injuries in a Kirrawee nursing home.
Her daughters told 7 News an 86-year-old fellow resident, who is suffering from dementia, entered her room and struck her with a walking frame.
Joan Hobbs, a former social worker and mother of two, had been a resident at IRT Thomas Holt Aged Care Centre for eight weeks.
A police statement said, "Emergency services were called to an aged care facility in Kirrawee about 8.30pm on Saturday, July 15, following reports a resident had been injured".
"Officers from Sutherland Police Area Command attended, along with ambulance officers, and located an 89-year-old woman with injuries to her head, arm, and chest," the statement said.
"The woman was taken to Sutherland Hospital where she died on Thursday July 20.
"Police have been told the woman was assaulted by another resident."
Erin Mulholland and Terri Hobbs said they rushed to Sutherland Hospital after being notified by a text message their mother had been injured.
They said their mother's face was "black and blue", her eye swollen and there were defence wounds on her arms.
The women, who are both nurses, said nurse-patient ratios in nursing homes needed to be higher.
"Six years I kept her safe, eight weeks later she is dead," Ms Mulholland said.
Ms Hobbs said, "There is nothing we can do to change what happened to Mum now, but there is something we can do for other people. It was a sad ending to a lovely woman's life."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
