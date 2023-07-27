The history of public education in NSW and a celebration of progression in learning will be marked by pupils across St George and Sutherland Shire in the first week of August.
NSW public schools will open their classroom doors to families and communities during the week, which focuses on learning from the past, celebrating achievements and embracing the future with confidence.
On August 3, new department secretary Murat Dizdar will visit St George School, which caters for students with special needs, to see children promote the annual event that celebrates 175 years of learning in government schools.
Mr Dizdar says Education Week has been a highlight of the NSW public education calendar for more than 60 years.
"Education Week celebrates the excellence that occurs every day in our 95,000 classrooms - the achievements of our students, teachers and school staff, and the support of our parents, carers and school communities," Mr Dizdar said.
"The history of public education reflects the development of our state, from the slab hut schoolhouses in the colony of NSW, where parents paid for teachers, to the free and modern schools we now build in high-growth areas in the state."
Mr Dizdar said Education Week was an opportunity to reflect on the value of public education, where every student was known, valued and cared for in a range of school settings to suit every learner.
"We want parents and carers to actively choose a NSW public school and be confident their children will receive an education of the highest quality from talented and committed teachers," he said.
"Public education welcomes all students and proudly embraces equity and inclusion. All students, regardless of their postcode and life circumstances, deserve the same opportunities."
In 1848 the Board of National Education was tasked by Governor Fitzroy to set up a system of public schools. Before that time schools were operated by religious denominations and charities.
The town of Kempsey was the birthplace of public education, with the establishment of the Kempsey National School in 1848 by the Board of National Education.
By 1851 there were 37 public schools in NSW educating 2300 students. By 1900, when there were only a handful of secondary public schools, students typically left school at age 12 to start work.
Nowadays NSW Department of Education is one of the largest education systems in the world, with nearly 800,000 students learning in 2200 schools.
Notable local public education alumni include lawyer and Indigenous advocate Larissa Behrendt, who attended Kirrawee High School, and writer Clive James, who was a student of Kogarah Public School and Sydney Technical High School.
At some schools, pupils will dress up to mark '100 Days of Kindy,' as 100-year-olds or who they aspire to be when they grow up. There will be also fun and interactive numeracy activities for children on the topic of 100.
At Hurstville Public School, NSW Premier Chris Minns will attend on August 4 for a school assembly, with additional guests, Sydney Swans AFL players. Pupils there will perform a lion dance, choirs, guitar ensemble, and cultural dancing, plus a community fete.
Students can celebrate the history of their school or community in the 'My History, Your History, Our History' competition, with entries open until September 15.
