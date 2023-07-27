St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Vale former Hurstville Mayor Bryan McDonald

Updated July 27 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:54am
Georges River Council is extending its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of former Hurstville Mayor Bryan McDonald, who passed away on 28 June, 2023 aged 91.

