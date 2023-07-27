Vale former Hurstville Mayor Bryan McDonald

Georges River Council is extending its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of former Hurstville Mayor Bryan McDonald, who passed away on 28 June, 2023 aged 91.
A true hero for Hurstville, Mr McDonald was instrumental in the development and recognition of Hurstville as a city.
In his first term as Mayor, he expedited the proclamation of the Hurstville municipality as the "City of Hurstville" on 25 November 1988.
The two-time Labor Mayor was first elected as a Penshurst Ward Alderman at the 1979 by-election, serving the community for 20 years until retiring from Council in 1999. He served twice as Mayor, first from 1988-89 and again from 1994-95.
"Council would like to pay its respects after the passing of Peakhurst resident, Bryan McDonald, who served his community as Mayor of the former Hurstville Council,"Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said.
"My sincere condolences go out to the family, friends, and former colleagues of Mr McDonald. I was saddened to hear of the passing of a true local stalwart and community champion whose dedicated and longstanding public service left a substantial and positive impact on the development of Hurstville and the St George region."
During his tenure, Mr McDonald advocated for the improvement of services and spaces for Hurstville Council's growing community, with a particular focus on the needs of people living with disability.
In his inaugural speech, Mr McDonald spoke of his aim to "reduce rate burden through better financial control of Council finances" and later introduced the lowest rates increase of any local government jurisdiction in New South Wales and implemented a generous rebate for pensioner ratepayers. Hurstville Council became debt-free during his tenure.
Some of his many achievements included securing State Government funding for the pedestrian footbridge over Stoney Creek Road east of King Georges Road and supporting the transformation of Hurstville's CBD to benefit local businesses and residents. He was also instrumental in the Mortdale Memorial Park Restoration Project.
Mr McDonald had close and long-standing connections with many local clubs and organisations including the St George Cricket Association, Mortdale RSL Sub-Branch, St George Little Athletics, and St George Meals on Wheels and its predecessor Hurstville Community Food Services.
Many physical reminders of Mr McDonald's exemplary civic service still dot the local landscape, including several plaques he unveiled outside the Council's Civic Centre on MacMahon St and two plaques at Oatley Park to commemorate returned servicemen and women.
The circular plaque set in the pavement outside Council's Civic Centre was unveiled in 1988 to mark the proclamation of the municipality of Hurstville as the City of Hurstville, to commemorate the completion and opening to the public of "City Mall" - one of the key projects undertaken by the former Council at that time - and to mark the nation's 1988 bicentenary.
Mr McDonald, who was a was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, worked as an instrument technician at Hillsdale's ICI Botany, later known as Orica. He was born at Kurri Kurri in 1932 and grew up in the St George area.
