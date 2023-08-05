St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George letters: Bus services confusion and sewage blues

August 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Matthew Allison said after heavy rain sewage runs into creeks from Lime Kiln Creek to Dairy Creek feeding Lime Kiln Bay wetland to Gungah Bay Creek in Myles Dunphy Reserve and Oatley Creek in Poulton Park. Picture: Chris Lane
Re your article about U-Go mobility bus service and not showing up in Sutherland Shire, the same thing is happening in Bexley to Hurstville bus service 452.

