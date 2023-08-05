St George letters: Bus services confusion and sewage blues

Re your article about U-Go mobility bus service and not showing up in Sutherland Shire, the same thing is happening in Bexley to Hurstville bus service 452.
My daughter's bus has been cancelled the last few days and she has been late for school.
She is in Year 12 and has her HSC Trials next week so she cannot rely on this bus service anymore. That was never an issue when it was with Transdev Company.
I was told by a bus driver that the drivers are still learning the routes. Not sure how that affects bus timetable.
We were also notified by the school yesterday that the 452 will no longer be picking up Bethany College Hurstville students from Forest Road bus stop which is directly across the school which Sydney Technical High School boys catch too.
This really needs to be sorted out as the bus company doesn't seem to care.
I see in the latest Leader (July 26) regarding a change in bus contractor and the subsequent outcome isn't surprising. I don't know who owns U-GO, but it's probably another foreign owned company.
The cause of buses failing to turn up is simple - not enough drivers available to meet the bus schedule. And why? The drivers who were working for the previous contractors didn't like the new contractors working conditions and resigned and went to work for another contractor.
I am well aware of problems in Sydney and Newcastle where the former know-it-all Liberal Government privatised Government bus services as well as taking over private bus operators.
This resulted in a mass exist of drivers, because of a loss of pay and working conditions. This information is well-known by those who work in the industry. A friend who has been a bus driver for over ten years, told me that many of these foreign-owned companies are clueless why they are loosing drivers and cannot find suitable replacements.
As a former bush regeneration contractor working for the former Kogarah and Hurstville Councils and the current Georges River Council I have been very fortunate to have worked in many to most of the bushland reserves throughout our LGA. Many of these reserves occupy gullies and creeklines that lead down to the Georges River. What many people don't realize is that these sanctuaries of bushland and ephemeral creeks are crisscrossed with underground pipes dedicated to the movement of sewage from households to treatment plants tens of kilometres away on the coast.
Poptops (or sewer lids) are the large round concrete manholes at ground level that provide access for Sydney Water staff to clear blockages. Often, we will see a small crop of tomato plants and the occasional corn stalk in a remote part of the bush which is the telltale sign that there has been a pressure release disgorging the smelly stuff amongst the wattle and the gum leaves. If we're lucky Sydney Water staff may have already attended the leak. If we are less fortunate we will follow our noses and travel up the tributary of grey ooze that always leads back to a disengaged poptop. Luckily this doesn't happen too often.
What does seem to happen with intermittent regularity is massive sewer discharges into all our creeks - from Lime Kiln Creek beside the Masonic Club to Dairy Creek feeding Lime Kiln Bay wetland to Gungah Bay Creek in Myles Dunphy Reserve and Oatley Creek in Poulton Park. Apparently, there are crude pressure valves along sections of the sewer lines that are essentially open pipe outlets that operate when the sewage volume gets above a certain level. This usually occurs during rain events. These outlets are positioned strategically beside the creek which probably goes underwater during rainfall events so as to disguise the sewage that is released.
What can't be hidden is the gross amount of tattered wet wipes, splattered toilet paper and unsanitary sanitary pads hanging from low-branched shrubs beside the creek. These disposables have emerged from the same pressure outlet acting as a Sydney water calling card and proving that our sewer system is in dire straits.
Lime Kiln Bay wetlands stink on a regular basis but a mega sewer spill below the Hurstville Golf Course required a huge mop-up operation just prior to this year's Clean Up Australia Day. Just a month ago a sewer leak was detected in Judd Street Oatley and this flowed down into the stormwater line that emptied into Moore Reserve wetland.
Perhaps the best way to rectify this is to incorporate local treatment stations that process sewage to a certain quality of filtration, where disposable materials are removed from the mix.
