St George letters: Bus services confusion and sewage blues

Poptops (or sewer lids) are the large round concrete manholes at ground level that provide access for Sydney Water staff to clear blockages. Often, we will see a small crop of tomato plants and the occasional corn stalk in a remote part of the bush which is the telltale sign that there has been a pressure release disgorging the smelly stuff amongst the wattle and the gum leaves. If we're lucky Sydney Water staff may have already attended the leak. If we are less fortunate we will follow our noses and travel up the tributary of grey ooze that always leads back to a disengaged poptop. Luckily this doesn't happen too often.