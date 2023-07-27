Trent is named Groundsman of the Year for his work at Bexley Oval

Bayside Council's Trent Malley has been named by the Sydney Shire Cricket Association as Groundsman of the Year for the fifth year running.
The Groundsman of the Year award is made to acknowledge the important contribution of grounds staff to the success of the grade competition with officiating umpires assessing every ground at every match during the season.
Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry presented Trent with a certificate at last night's (August 26) Council Meeting acknowledging his contribution to the game of Cricket.
"Those of you who have visited the stunning Bexley Oval will know the amazing job that Trent does in keeping that pitch and the area looking fantastic," Councillor Curry said.
"The mayor and the councillors congratulate Trent for his working maintaining the pitch. This is the fifth year that Trent has been recognised by the Sydney Shires Cricket Association for this important contribution to the game of cricket."
Bexley Oval is also about to be home to Bayside's first pétanque court to give residents, and pétanque enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy this popular sport at Bexley Park.
Early last year Bayside Council was approached by pétanque group the Boules Artistes about establishing a court in Bexley Park.
Following consideration of community submissions and advice from independent heritage consultants engaged by Council a suitable site at Bexley Oval was identified.
The pétanque court has been carefully sited to mitigate any adverse impact on the layout, use and overall character of Bexley Park.
The low-profile design means no trees will be impacted by construction works, and there will be no adverse impact to the heritage significance of the site.
The work includes a compacted crushed gravel surfaced court providing two pétanque playing lanes with an accessible connection from the central pathway.
Pétanque, or French bowls, uses boules, or metal balls, that are lobbed towards a small target ball and the closest to the small target ball wins.
Construction is expected to be completed in about four weeks depending on weather.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
