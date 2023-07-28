This team is fresh from a big national win, taking home a highly sought after prize.
Ritchie's Fine Food and Wine IGA Taren Point has beaten more than 1300 IGA supermarkets across Australia to win National Large Bakery Department of the Year at the IGA Awards Of Excellence on the Gold Coast.
It was recognised for national large transformation and innovation in delivering in-store bakery services. The gourmet bakery breads and pastries combined with strong customer service raised the bar to create a solid food shopping experience for customers, judges said.
The event on July 17 celebrated IGA and Foodland IGA stores from across Australia, formally recognising and celebrated independent retailers from across the country.
This year's awards were hosted by triple Gold Logie award-winning comedian, television and radio presenter and producer Rove McManus, who helped present 25 awards to IGA and Foodland IGA independent retailers.
"As independent family-owned businesses, IGA and Foodland IGA retailers pride themselves on providing their customers with exceptional customer service, products tailored to their community and local know how," Metcash Food Chief Executive Grant Ramage, said.
"It is fantastic that we can highlight their incredible stores, the amazing people who own them and the integral role that they play in their local communities.
"Our retailers have and always will go above and beyond for their local communities. These awards are a testament to their passion, hard work, and commitment to delivering a unique shopping experience for their local customers and are truly well deserved."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
