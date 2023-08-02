On a verandah on Park Road Hurstville 90 years ago, Edith Roseby Ball established a Christian school for young girls and boys.
From early beginnings with only five students, Danebank Anglican School for Girls educates more than 1000 girls each year, from Kindergarten to year 12.
To celebrate the momentous occasion of Danebank's 90th year, former students and teachers are invited to join festivities.
A high tea will be held at in the Performing Arts Centre on August 26. The event will include opportunities to reminisce with friends, grab a snack and tour the school's facilities.
Old Girls President Associate Professor Noelene Wetherby-Fells, will be presenting a mentoring program designed to support and empower recently graduated girls.
Register by emailing: alumnae@danebank.nsw.edu.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
