St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Letter to the Editor: 95-year-old woman's 2-hour wait for ambulance to Sutherland Hospital

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 3 2023 - 6:31am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
95-year-old woman waits two hours for ambulance to Sutherland Hospital
95-year-old woman waits two hours for ambulance to Sutherland Hospital

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

My independent 95-year-old mother-in-law called an ambulance on 19 July to go to Sutherland Hospital from Miranda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.