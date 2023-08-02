95-year-old woman waits two hours for ambulance to Sutherland Hospital

My independent 95-year-old mother-in-law called an ambulance on 19 July to go to Sutherland Hospital from Miranda.
It took two hours for the ambulance to arrive. She was not life-threatening but had a serious medical, and possibly surgical issue.
Finally, an ambulance arrived from where? Rockdale! That area would then have less coverage.
The 2 female paramedics gave my mother-in-law first class treatment and took her to hospital. There she was kept waiting as part of the 'ramping' of ambulances outside the emergency department.
She was taken inside to a room where the paramedics were forced to stay with her for the next two hours. No wonder ambulances can't be immediately despatched these days.
After 2 hours she made it into the full and chaotic ED to be properly assessed. While my mother-in-law waited to be seen, another 3 ambulances were ramped at the same hospital tying up another 6 paramedics. Once inside the hospital the care was exemplary.
It took 4 hours for my 95-year-old mother-in-law to get the potentially life-saving IV antibiotics and admission.
No government, Liberal or Labor, has been able to drag us out of this 'dilemma of delay' health problem. Can the new Health Minister, Ryan Park, be the first?
NSW Ambulance said the service "acknowledges any wait for an ambulance can be challenging for patients and their families, and we apologise to the patient for the wait time they experienced.
"On 18 July 2023, we received a Triple Zero (000) call for a woman in her 90s in Miranda. Based on information provided by the caller, the call was triaged as requiring a response without lights and sirens.
"While the patient was waiting for an ambulance to arrive, a clinical support assistant called back to check on the patient's condition and advise of a time frame.
"NSW Ambulance uses a world-leading triage system which helps call takers and dispatchers prioritise the sickest patients to ensure potentially life-threatening medical emergencies are prioritised.
"We also operate a highly mobile workforce, with vehicles and crews moving throughout their shifts to provide geographical coverage of ambulance resources across NSW."
South Eastern Sydney Local Health District said: "[The health service] acknowledges concerns raised by the family of a patient who presented to Sutherland Hospital on Tuesday 18 July.
"Emergency Department staff work in close consultation with their NSW Ambulance colleagues to ensure patients are safe at all times and treated as soon as possible.
"All patients are seen and triaged on arrival at the ED and, as always, the most seriously unwell patients are treated first. During busy times, those with less urgent conditions can experience longer wait times when there are large numbers of seriously unwell patients being prioritised for emergency care."
I recently took part in the recent Sutherland to Surf Fun Run and Walk as I have done on many occasions over the years. On this occasion, because I am recovering from a leg injury, I competed as a (slow) walker at the back of the pack.
When I reached the finish line, at 2 hours and 38 minutes, I was dismayed to see that there were no officials present. There was no one to hand out finisher medals, and when I inquired about this from nearby uniformed Wanda Club officials, they were unable to give me any help or explanation at all.
I wasn't concerned about myself...I am long past the stage of requiring medals or certificates of participation in these events, but I was more annoyed because I finished at the same time as some disabled competitors, some being pushed in wheelchairs by their carers.
They were quite upset by the fact that there were no Wanda Club staff at the finish line to greet them and to hand out medals.
(Dr) Martin Jaffe, Lilli Pilli
U- go claim to reinvent transportation and indeed they have. As a customer of more than 20 years I have never experienced such large scale disruption to services.
Prior to this debacle, shire services were provided by Menai and Taren Point depots. Now shire routes have been mixed in with routes across Hurstville, Kingsgrove and Bankstown. Will a delay in Bankstown affect a shire route?
Our friendly welcoming drivers have been replaced by expressionless faces from other depots. Having a few new drivers always causes some problems but this is unprecedented. Drivers don't know the route, the timing points or where they can make up or lose time.
Buses have been suspended, cancelled, early, late or just don't show. When buses run late the driver may be instructed to do a "dead run" to the destination leaving customers stranded.
Many off peak passengers rely on the bus service for all their needs including specialist medical appointments.
They do not have access to live tracking data (which lately seems to be largely unavailable) and will be left waiting usually for an hour without shelter or seating until the next service arrives.
Please bring back our drivers. Already many have left because they were unhappy with the shift changes and the lack of consultation.
Name supplied, Oyster Bay
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
