Road safety fears for Blakehurst school kids

The families of the Mater Dei Catholic Primary School, Blakehurst said their children are playing Russian Roulette with dangerous traffic conditions.
The school has 430 students and is located on Heath Road and is surrounded by Terry Street and two state roads, King Georges Road and the Princes Highway.
Brad Cummins, Assistant Principal at Mater Dei Catholic Primary school told Georges River Council that he is haunted by a recent incident involving the school's students attempting to cross King Georges Road.
"I was waiting at the King Georges Road lights as part of my afternoon duty. The traffic lights went red, at which point I looked over my shoulder to see a 4WD vehicle still travelling at speed. It was obvious to me that they were not going to stop," Mr Cummins said.
"Two students were about to step out to cross the road. I screamed at them to stop which fortunately they did. The 4WD vehicle then continued straight through the red light. I'm certain that if they had no warning it would have been catastrophic."
"This haunts me both as a teacher but more so as a parent of two young children," he said.
Sonya Sarkis, parent of Mater Dei Catholic school and a member of the Mater Dei Traffic Committee set up a petition on Change.org requesting support for an overhead pedestrian bridge, gathering 220 signatures within days.
"Mater Dei's neighbours include Dulux, Purnell Brothers, Materialised and a childcare under construction. Most businesses in this street have their own parking spaces but their customers use the street parking. There are also various loading zones which take up most of the on-street parking. Residents also park on the street leaving limited or no parking available for parents.
"We witness on a weekly basis near misses where vehicles reversing out of driveways almost hit the non-visible parents and children walking on the footpath.
"Crossing King George's Road is also dangerous with traffic always backed up with numerous vehicles blocking the pedestrian walkway resulting in parents and children, sometimes with prams weaving in between the cars, trucks and buses," she said.
"Cars turning left and right from Phillip Street sometimes try to make the green light, failing to see pedestrians. There have been many miraculous near misses here as well.
"On Princes Highway at 2.30pm there is a 40km speed limit but cars still speed and go through red lights.
"Given all these challenges, the only safe and practical solution is for a pedestrian overpass bridge to be built as it will allow for less interruption to the flow of traffic on King Georges Road and reduce traffic on Heath Road.
"We are desperate for prompt action as we feel we are currently playing Russian Roulette with the lives of our children and community members."
Councillor Natalie Mort submitted a Notice of Motion at the July 24 council meeting calling on the council to write to Transport Minister Joanna Haylen MP, and NSW Premier Chris Minns requesting a pedestrian overpass bridge be built at the intersection of King Georges Road and Phillip Street, as a priority.
Cr Mort told the council that she is still haunted after witnessing a fatal accident at the intersection some years ago.
"I have personally been affected by an accident at this crossing when I was first on the scene. Everytime I approach this crossing I have a vision of what I witnessed on that morning," Cr Mort said.
"Everytime I meet the mother of the young man who lost his life, my heart breaks for her and her family. Tonight's motion is a continuation of local efforts to ensure a safer passage for young students and parents to get to and from Mater Dei school.
"The traffic volume around this local primary school has now reached a point where it is simply dangerous for children walking to and from the school," she said.
"While this proposed overpass bridge won't completely solve the immediate issue of severe traffic congestion at school drop-off and pick-up times at the school gate, it will provide a much safer alternative when arriving and leaving school. This is a very important matter that must be addressed by the Minister for Ttransport and the Premier of NSW Chris Minns."
