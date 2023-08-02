St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Road safety fears for Blakehurst school kids

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 2 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy principal Brad Cummins, left, with parents and students of Mater Dei school at the intersection of Princes Highway and Heath Road, Blakehurst. Picture: Chris Lane
Deputy principal Brad Cummins, left, with parents and students of Mater Dei school at the intersection of Princes Highway and Heath Road, Blakehurst. Picture: Chris Lane

The families of the Mater Dei Catholic Primary School, Blakehurst said their children are playing Russian Roulette with dangerous traffic conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.