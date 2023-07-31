A NSW trial into pharmacies prescribing antibiotics for urinary tract infections has rolled out, giving more women access to fast treatment.
From July 31, almost 100 pharmacies across the state are able to assess and treat women for UTIs.
NSW Health Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the NSW Government's $3 million statewide community pharmacy prescribing trial has expanded after a successful pilot, launched in May, when 94 participating pharmacies provided nearly 900 consultations delivered in pharmacy settings.
Dr Chant says the response so far from the community is pleasing during the two-month feasibility period, demonstrating there is a need for innovative models of care.
"This expansion of services means more women with uncomplicated UTIs will be able to visit their nearest participating pharmacy and receive advice - and where appropriate - be dispensed medication for their UTI, and information provided to their usual GP to support integrated primary care," Dr Chant said.
As part of the clinical trial, the NSW Government is covering the cost of the $20 consultation fee for patients seeking treatment through a participating pharmacy, meaning the only out-of-pocket costs for women seeking treatment will be for the medication they need.
Dr Chant says patient safety is paramount, and rigorous procedures need to be in place to guarantee women who do not meet the criteria are appropriately referred to a GP or hospital.
The reforms have been applauded by the Pharmacy Guild of Australia.
The Heritage Pharmacy at Mortdale participated in the initial feasibility study. Proprietor Patricia Mallos welcomes the move.
"We take an integrated approach and like to look at providing people with solutions to their problems. The biggest problem we have is people coming in with an UTI, can't be referred quick enough to the medical centre next door which is often quite busy," she said.
"They can't book an appointment straight away, but with a UTI, because they are uncomfortable, you need a solution fairly quickly."
Ms Mallos said pharmacies were ideal candidates for the trial because UTIs, which are common infections, were easily treatable.
"It's about assessing the patient and making sure there is nothing else going on, and giving treatment before it becomes complicated and go into the kidneys," she said.
"We aren't looking at taking over doctor's roles but looking at types of infections that can be addressed fairly quickly and determining whether its an uncomplicated UTI which is most cases it is."
She said before the trial, many women between the ages of 18-65 were asking for advice about their UTI symptoms. "We knew they needed the antibiotic so this will be embraced," she said. "We will start to put signs up now about it and women can come in and have that conversation."
She says the process to access the treatment is thorough. "The screening comes with a lot of questions - more than a GP might ask," she said. "It's a short course of antibiotics, and we give them a bottle for a sample before they start treatment, so they have something to give the doctor in case they don't get better in a few days. It's a back-up."
The trial will be further expanded in September with reforms to allow pharmacists to provide repeat dispensing of oral contraceptives.
These reforms are expected to create a savings of almost $80 million per annum for the NSW Government through reduced healthcare costs and will ease pressure on the rest of the healthcare system.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
