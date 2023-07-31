Children aged about 95 years at Sans Souci Public School on Monday morning, swapping their usual school uniforms for something a little more mature.
The primary school marked the first day of Education Week 2023 with a fun dress-up, arriving at school in long skirts, trousers, cardigans, grey wigs, spectacles and pearl jewellery.
It was part of the 100 Days of Kindy event, which also recognises the achievements Kindergarten has made it their first 100 days of learning at school.
They strutted down the playground for a fashion parade, and had fun with the number 100 by decorating 100-day crowns and making fairy bread with hundreds and thousands.
Relieving Assistant Principal Carissa Willoughby, said this was the first time the school has put on the event.
"There were lots of little people with moustaches, walking sticks and stockings, and the teachers dressed in nighties," she said. "The year 6 buddies came to watch the parade. There was lots of dancing to 50s and 60s music. They had a great time."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
