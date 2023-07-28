The state government is 'considering all options' regarding U-Go Mobility's contract to operate bus services in St George and Sutherland Shire.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen has labelled this and other new bus contracts "an absolute disaster", claiming the former government "put price before passengers".
Meanwhile, the complaints continue, with a Woronora resident fuming over his 'now you see it, now you don't' service and the mother of a student worried about her being late for HSC trial exams
Ms Haylen issued a statement on Friday following the Tuesday July 25 deadline given to the company to show cause why its contract shouldn't be terminated.
"U-Go Mobility's transition as the new bus operator in the Sutherland Shire region has been nothing short of appalling," she said.
"The former Liberal government put price before passengers, and these contracts have been an absolute disaster.
"We have been locked into years long contracts that were signed by the previous Government at the 11th hour before the election.
"Passengers have been left on the side of the road as a result of the former government's prioritisation of price rather than the delivery of an essential service. That's not acceptable.
"That's why I instructed the Acting Secretary of transport to issue a show cause letter to the private operator. We have now received their response and we are considering all of our options."
Ms Haylen said she had instructed Transport for NSW to impose penalties and fines on the private operator until they met contractual obligations.
"I have asked Transport for NSW staff to work directly with the operator to fix these problems urgently, because leaving school kids on the side of the road absolutely unacceptable and it has to stop," she said.
"For the first time in 15 years in this state, we've brought private operators of buses, workforce representatives and passengers together as part of the NSW Government's Bus Task Force.
"The Bus Task Force made urgent recommendations to address some of the immediate problems facing the bus network, which we have enacted.
"Those recommendations includes removing fees and reducing paperwork, to make it easier for people to apply to be a bus driver and fill the 370 vacant roles across Sydney, and temporary timetable adjustments to bridge the gap, until those drivers are hired."
Woronora resident David Stakes wrote on Friday, "How much longer do we have to put up with this excuse of a bus company?"
"Our 965 Woronora service is a 'now you see it now you don't'.
"Yesterdays 4.40pm from Sutherland...missing; todays 11 48am to Sutherland....missing. Was on TripView and it vanished, to where?
"I should charge them petrol for the number of trips I have to make by car to and from the station per day. This cannot go on."
The mother of a HSC student in the St George area wrote, "My daughter's bus has been cancelled the last few days, and she has been late for school.
"HSC trials are on next week, so she cannot rely on this bus service anymore. That was never an issue when it was with Transdev.
"I was told by a bus driver that the drivers are still learning the routes.
"We were also notified by the school yesterday that the 452 will no longer be picking up Bethany College, Hurstville students from Forest Road bus stop which is directly across from where Sydney Technical High School boys catch it too.
"This really needs to be sorted out as the bus company doesn't seem to care."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
