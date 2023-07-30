The Family of League (formerly Men of League) are holding a 1993 Grand Final luncheon at St George Leagues Club on September 8 commencing at 12 noon.
Dragons fans who have been trying to forget the result will be reminded of the 1993 season that saw the St George Dragons play against Brisbane in the Grand Final.
With some players from that game coming, it was the year that Tina Turner brought the crowd to its feet with a sensational pre-game rendition of the league anthem 'Simply The Best'.
The Dragons had finished the regular season in second place and advanced to the big dance courtesy of convincing wins over Canberra and Canterbury.
Having collected the club's maiden premiership in 1992 with a 28-8 win over St George at the SFS, the Broncos returned in '93 looking to go back-to-back and again their opponents were the men in the famous Red V.
The Dragons had the worst possible start when young prop Jason Stevens suffered a horrific thumb injury in the opening exchanges.
The 20-year-old had enjoyed a good season and was a key part of their plans to combat Brisbane's powerful pack but it was over in the blink of an eye as Stevens badly dislocated his thumb and left the field for good. Back-rower Brad Mackay made history when he became the second player to win the Clive Churchill Medal in a beaten side.
Brisbane became the fourth team in a decade to claim back-to-back premierships: contact Bruce Thompson 0419 475 465
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.