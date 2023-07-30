St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
1993 Grand Final revisited

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:56am, first published 7:30am
St George front rower Jason Stevens leaves the field with a dislocated finger minutes into the 1993 Grand Final against the Bronco's. Picture John Veage
The Family of League (formerly Men of League) are holding a 1993 Grand Final luncheon at St George Leagues Club on September 8 commencing at 12 noon.

