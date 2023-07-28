Sutherland Shire's newest off-leash dog park at Heathcote Oval is open.
Nearly 2500sqm in size, the dog park features a 1.8m high fence with two double gated access points, a concrete path leading to a picnic shelter with seating, an accessible water fountain with a dog bowl and a tap for filling bottles, as well as new trees and landscaping.
Sutherland Shire Council has provided the facility as part of the Heathcote Oval Masterplan, which was adopted in late 2022.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the designated area will allow both dogs and their owners to exercise and socialise in a safe space.
"I'm excited to open this new park for our community that will provide not only residents, but also visitors to the area, even more opportunities for dog owners to get out and get active with their much-loved pets," he said.
"Off-leash dog parks provide many benefits including space for dogs to burn energy, opportunities for socialisation with other dogs, and essential mental stimulation that can help prevent dogs from developing problem behaviours.
"I'd like to thank all members of the community who provided input in advocating for added off-leash areas and worked with Council to determine the best location for these facilities to meet demand."
The council; began community consultation in early 2021.
Other off-leash dog parks and times: https://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/living-here/animals-and-pets/dog-parks
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.