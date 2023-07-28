St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire Council opens new off-leash dog park at Heathcote Oval

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated July 28 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 6:30pm
Councillors and community members at the new off-leash dog park. Picture by John Veage
Sutherland Shire's newest off-leash dog park at Heathcote Oval is open.

