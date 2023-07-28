Georges River Council debt-free

Georges River Council is currently debt-free and has no proposals to obtain a loan for a particular capital project.
The news was contained in a report on the council's revised Draft Loan Borrowing Policy which was endorsed for public exhibition at the July 24 council meeting.
Mayor Nick Katris congratulated council staff for their hard work on being proactive in ensuring Council's debt-free status.
The revised Draft Loan Borrowing Policy includes a number of changes to ensure that borrowings are strictly in accordance with legislative provisions, asset management plans and the council's long-term financial plans.
While the preferred policy position is to remain debt-free, it is recognised that in order to ensure renewal or construction of assets, it may need the prudent use of loan borrowings, the council's report said.
The council's debt-free announcement follows the final repayment in December, 2022 of a 10-year $5 million loan used to invest in local infrastructure, including improvements to Mortdale Community Centre.
"We are in an excellent position of being able to achieve the objectives of our capital works program and funding key Council projects on our own terms, while avoiding the cost burden of astronomical interest bills," Councillor Katris said.
"Although there are currently no further proposals to obtain a loan for a particular capital project, it's important to recognise that 'good debt' is a vital funding source for local government to ensure it can continue to fund the acquisition, renewal, and construction of important community assets.
"Healthy debt can be used as an opportunity to bring unfunded projects forward and ensure the full cost of infrastructure is not borne entirely by present-day ratepayers."
Councillor Katris said that prior to undertaking any funding decisions related to future borrowing, Council would assess its capacity to repay the loan in accordance with the Loan Borrowing Policy to ensure compliance with relevant legislation and that the community is not burdened with unnecessary risk, including interest rate changes.
"Council manages its cashflow closely to ensure funds are available to support operational requirements and that the timing of capital expenditure both aligns with the maturity of Council's financial investments and also benefits the community."
The revised Draft Georges River Council Loan Borrowing Policy will be on exhibition for 28 days to allow for community submissions on the policy.
The changes include: basis for borrowing, an overdraft addition and a reporting and monitoring section.
Borrowings: Can be for strategic and commercial property acquisitions (including land acquisitions), construction of new assets,and critical asset replacement or renewal.
Reporting and Monitoring: Council will be advised of the current loan portfolio balance as part of the monthly Investment report and annual report. Within seven days after a council borrows money the General Manager must notify the Office of Local Government (OLG) of the borrowings. Any Proposed Borrowing Returns each year must be submitted to the Office of Local Government.
Overdraft policy: The overdraft facility is only to be used for short term unavoidable and essential cash flow purposes only. Finance staff are expected to generally avoid the use of the overdraft facility.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
