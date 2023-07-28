St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Georges River Council debt-free

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council debt-free
Georges River Council debt-free

Georges River Council is currently debt-free and has no proposals to obtain a loan for a particular capital project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.