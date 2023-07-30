Southern Districts Rugby play their final home game for the 2023 Shute Shield competition on Saturday August 5th vs Eastern Suburbs.
Its been another tough season on the field with four wins so far-which is a better result than last year but proceedings are much more settled off the field.
Easts only sit one win above the Rebels so with this positive attitude there is every chance for a final winning hurrah.
On top of the Shute Shield Rugby, there is also a thrilling match-up under lights from 5:00 pm - with North Cronulla Sea Lice verse Maccabi .
Off the field the new Greenfields Club house will have DJ OscPay spinning tunes atop the BRIX Bar and the post game chill will be provided in the club by local acoustic duo Critta and Rids followed by a live performance by local legends Mister Seb and The Worms.
Greenfields kitchen will be open till late with the Outdoor Can Bar staying open until 7:00 pm with beverages from BRIX and sponsor Hairyman Brewery.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.