The St George Netball Association held its annual Alex Fraser Club Carnival at their West Botany Street courts on Sunday.
Of the 100 junior teams registered 84 showed up for the big day of netball with local u10-u16 yrs teams backing up from Saturday's Association round to claim bragging rights over their Sydney rivals.
It was a perfect time to watch the best junior netballers in Sydney right in the middle of the 2023 Netball World Cup being played in South Africa where the Diamonds have got off to a good start.
On day two of the Netball World Cup, Australia had overcome a nervous start to power home with three strong quarters to defeat Tonga Tala 85-38. They then destroyed Fiji 101-32.
The huge victory means the Australian side claim top spot in Group A and now move onto the next stage to meet the likes of England and Malawi.
In Rockdale there were teams from all over Sydney in action with the Double Bay Diamonds bringing the most teams and in the end taking home medals in the u16's, u12's and u11's.
The tournament was a six game (eight minute halves) round robin event with first past the post taking home the winner's medal in the 12 divisions.
It was the Association's fifth annual junior tournament and the first to be named after Alex Fraser.
Alex Fraser was the former President and founding member of the Kardinia Netball Club, and former St George Development Coach, a long time Club Coach at Kardinia and Arncliffe Scots Netball clubs, player and supporter of the St George District Netball Association just to name a few caps.
They said Alex's smile always lit up a room and he had such passion for the game he loved.
Alex had to step back from his Club responsibilities in 2019 following a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.
He lost his fight in January 2023 .
The Association had donation boxes placed around the courts to help raise money for the MND Association.
St George competition co-ordinator Robyn Ellis said it was another very successful day.
"The day is always about just having fun," she said.
"They say it takes a village, and all our volunteers backed up from yesterday and really helped out."
