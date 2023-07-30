St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Junior netball on show

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:46am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a local derby in the U16's with Ramsgate RSL battling it out with the Sutherland Shire based Fatima Falcons- Ramsgate taking the win. Picture John Veage
It was a local derby in the U16's with Ramsgate RSL battling it out with the Sutherland Shire based Fatima Falcons- Ramsgate taking the win. Picture John Veage

The St George Netball Association held its annual Alex Fraser Club Carnival at their West Botany Street courts on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.