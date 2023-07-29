Weekly Wrap: Disney says bye-bye to Australia

Hello readers,
I thought I'd do things a little differently this week and focus on a snippet of news from outside the region which has grabbed my attention.
In the last couple of days it has surfaced that global entertainment giant Disney intends to cease production-distribution of DVDs and Blu Rays in Australia and New Zealand.
Apparently an ongoing decline in physical product sales, due to a rise in consumer preference for streaming content, has informed the decision.
Here we go again. First books, then CDs and now flicks.
Pundits were predicting this would be the case some time ago ... the "cloud" serving as the keeper of the content for audio-visual home entertainment, much the same as it does for the majority of the world's music consumers in current times (Spotify and other services replacing the need for CDs).
According to reports, Disney's final physical release in Australia and New Zealand will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which according to the JB HiFi website will drop on August 9.
So is this the beginning of the end for movies on little shiny discs?
When you take the Disney product out of the market that's a fair whack of the variety gone to start with ... remember, the company is much more than Mickey Mouse, big-eared elephants and big-nosed wooden boys.
What will this mean for the avid collectors out there, ie the Marvel and Star Wars completists, for whom owning copies of "the real thing" is not only desired, but an essential.
Can we expect a future where boutique companies will licence content for release from the major studios to satisfy those who still choose to consume.
Imagine the prices they'll charge .... probably what the video stores used to charge folk who wanted to buy copies of films on tape before they were readily available for home purchase.
I remember my grandfather buying a copy of the Glenn Miller Story on VHS in the 1980s from his local hire store for just over $100 ... and this was after a couple of months of pleading with the shop owner to part ways with it.
It was well before the concept of stores selling off their "ex-rentals" and there was no such place as JB HiFi with a "DVD" section.
It really is amazing how it all turns around. Effectively what we are going back to is that early hire-based system for our content, except the modern video card and hire fee has been replaced by your content subscription ... at least you won't be charged a late fee as there is nothing to return.
But what if you actually want to own a copy of lets say, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4, if and when it is released, to complete the set you have acquired? Will you be satisfied to accept "it's up there streaming (at the modern video store)". I think not.
Look what's happening with vinyl records now! Sure you can tune in to Spotify to satisfy a quick music fix, but plenty of fan boys and girls (and men and women) want the real thing,
Maybe its just me, not wanting to roll with the cool techno times, stuck with my consumer addictions, but the "cloud" and streaming services will never replace my collections, to say nothing about a Kindle coming close to my home library.
Anyhow one thing is for sure, if you were considering buying any films for your home collection, don't delay. When it comes to the Disney stock, word is, once the shelves are clear that's it.
Completists, now is the time to grab the missing pieces; especially the pieces that haven't yet made it to the cloud; and yes there are many.
And for those with all the pieces, hold on to them. They may have lost their worth in the here and now, but we folk have always had a problem with seeing the value in things.
Anyway, as always, I've said too much.
Before I go, and most importantly, I encourage you to get across and check out the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - for news and views from around the Shire and St George regions.
And as always, thanks to you for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
