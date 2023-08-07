Endeavour High student Neve Jenkins may just be the poster child for perseverance, unshakable belief and smiles.
You see, Neve, 15, is a brilliant track athlete, second best in Australia in fact, and one of the best in the world for her age, but despite all that talent, she just seems to have issues in school and local running races.
She can't ever win them.
And, it's not because she doesn't try hard - she runs super fast times, she just seems to collect silver medals.
This season she was 2nd at the Australian titles, 2nd at the NSW titles, 2nd at the Sutherland Shire zone titles, 2nd at the local schools regional titles and a few weeks back, was 2nd in her pet event at her school carnival.
She said it is sometimes a bit disappointing to always run 2nd, but it is a privilege to train and verse the best girl in the country every race.
Tammin Lampret, is the wonderkid of the under 15 division in Australia in the hurdles and sprint events,and is great mates with Jenkins-she is also her training partner, and yes, you guessed it, a fellow Endeavour High student.
The pair have trained together since they were eight, with the same coach, Jacinta Doyle at Sylvania Waters, always pushing each other and making every training session a 5-star performance.
"I joined Jacinta's group at that age because my parents saw that I loved running and I also found out that running was helpful for me.
"When I was young I used to suffer from anxiety attacks, and my teacher once she recognised one coming on would send me outside to the football field and I would run laps. Every time I did that I calmed down and it helped me.
"When my parents noticed that running was helpful to me as well, they put me into Little As and I've loved the training aspect ever since.
"I love Tam too by the way. And I feel I am getting closer and closer to her every race.
She faced Lampret again in the PSSA Shire zone championships on August 1, and was beaten by her all-conquering friend again.
"I didn't begin as well as I like to that day but I could feel myself getting closer and closer to Tam every stride and that has happened every year. I ran a personal best in that school race and only just missed catching her"
Looking forward, Neve and Tammin are eyeing off the 2032 Olympics and were hoping for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Australia - but Victorian premier Dan Andrews may have ruined that.
Wherever the Games in 2026 will be, Neve Jenkins is preparing for them and will be desperate to be there representing her school, Shire, state and country.
Right now the Sutherland Shire is the hotbed of hurdle sprinting in Australia and it's fair to say Neve Jenkins sees the future laced with a silver lining.
'I'd like to think it is golden by then,' she said.
