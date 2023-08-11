St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Schools

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Oatley supports Red Nose Day 2023 and SIDS awareness

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

School boy Jack Murray was only three when his baby sister Mia died suddenly in her sleep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.