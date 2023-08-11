School boy Jack Murray was only three when his baby sister Mia died suddenly in her sleep.
In her lasting memory and to help other families who lose children to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), the year 3 pupil from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Oatley, organised a fundraiser on Red Nose Day on Friday, August 11.
This year is the 35th annual event that sparked a global movement and catalysed research into the reasons why babies die suddenly in their sleep.
More than 3000 babies still die unexpectedly each year in Australia, but significant gains have been made to reduce sudden infant deaths since the first Red Nose Day in 1988. Funds raised on Red Nose Day in the past 30 years have resulted in an 80 per cent reduction in sudden infant deaths.
Jack often asks about his little sister, but he wanted to go one step further and encourage his peers to join his cause.
Baby Mia was 13 months old when she died. Going through the unimaginable grief of losing her daughter, Lauren Cleary is using her heartbreaking experience to help educate other parents about safe sleeping.
"I tragically lost Mia on September 25, 2017. She was old for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). When we put her to bed, she was healthy, she was fine, but she just never woke up again," she said.
"We did all the right things. It can happen to anyone but it's unbelievable that it can still happen. It's something you learn to accept and live with, but it's hard to carry it. But we talk about Mia and she will always be a part of our family."
St Joseph's Oatley School Principal Kylie Brackel said pupils 'rocked the red' for an important cause close to the hearts of many of the school's families.
"Jack suggested our school join in the fundraising this year, as his family are strong supporters of Red Nose," she said. "At St Joseph's we encourage the students to always see a need and do something about it. Jack and his family's encouragement to participate in Red Nose Day has helped our community to make a difference, supporting families and contributing to raising funds for essential research to save little lives."
