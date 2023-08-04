St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Sutherland Shire artist Amy Scully brings Foundlings exhibition to Sydney

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 5 2023 - 8:51am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sutherland artist Amy Scully isn't inspired by anything grand or complicated. With one eye always open, she takes on a muse through what she spots within the watery surrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.