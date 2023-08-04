Sutherland artist Amy Scully isn't inspired by anything grand or complicated. With one eye always open, she takes on a muse through what she spots within the watery surrounds.
It is appropriate then, that her new exhibition Foundlings, carries influence from what she literally has found in her 'backyard.'
Ms Scully works at the Art Gallery of NSW as an educator and also at Hurstville Museum and Gallery, and teaches drawing at the Brett Whiteley studio. The former make-up artist who also worked on film is preparing for her first solo show.
The artist describes foundlings as photographic documents of ephemeral found object assemblages. She has created more than 65 foundlings - a project launched during COVID-19 lockdown, as she gathered bush and bush debris on her daily walks.
Organic and discarded objects are then arranged into figures reflecting the artist's mood and season.
Once lockdown lifted, Ms Scully ventured further south down the coast, where she debuted her imaginative prints at Art Springs for Wildlife Festival, Berry, and following a foraging expedition at Fitzroy, she exhibited at Brunswick Street Gallery, Victoria.
Playing with scale by enlarging the objects, the detail becomes apparent and the discarded made sacred. It's a subtle look at what is wasted, juxtaposed by the beauty of the sea and land, she said, incorporating environmentalism, nature and artistic expression.
"It's a way to connect with the wild," she said. It's quite seasonal when you pick things up. Rain washes things ashore, which is good for me but sad for the planet. I pick up vapes, lighters, shells, Christmas wrappers and plastic."
She exhibits at Scratch Art Space, Marrickville. Opening night is August 30 and it is on until September 10.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
