I am not anti-nuclear energy. Nuclear energy has an important role to play in the global context. If Australia had invested in building up a capability earlier, it may have made significant contributions to reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. However due to the lack of prior investment, we have a lot of catching up to do to be in a position to roll out nuclear power on timescales compatible with meeting our renewable energy targets, not to mention doing it in a way that would compete on cost with solar electricity generation in Australia.