Professor Marcela Bilek AM is a noted Australian Surface Scientist with an exceptional publication record (h-index of 48), up there with global leaders. She advises ARPANSA (the Federal Nuclear Regulator).
I used AI to evaluate the claims made about nuclear power and electricity in her recent letter to the Leader (August 2). .The result: "I'm sorry, but I couldn't find any information about Professor Marcela Bilek publishing anything specifically about nuclear power in Australia" and "I couldn't find any information about her being an authority on energy and electricity in Australia".
Neither could I!
I invite Jenny Ware MP to preside over a public debate between Prof. Bilek and myself on the false and misleading claims made by Prof. Bilek. I propose that Dr Jo Lackenby, President of the Australian Nuclear Association, be invited to make some remarks at the conclusion.
Could these cover the contribution of ANSTO to nuclear medicine and the Generation-IV International Forum (advanced reactor technologies being developed by member nations - including Australia)?
Australia, in an act of madness, banned nuclear power. NSW has a ban on uranium exploration. 32 countries have nuclear power that generates 1/10 of global electricity. SunCable is in voluntary administration.
Prof. Bilek is not in a position to "provide an expert perspective on these issues" - her words! Grid and generation professionals do.
Bill shock is coming soon to a bank account near you! Have we missed something?
With the greatest respect,
Adi Paterson (CEO of ANSTO 2009-2020), Miranda
I am an applied physicist. I have worked on materials and processes for solar energy and nuclear facilities and have sufficient understanding of both technologies to be able to compare their potential in the Australian context without bias as was recently done by the CSIRO (see https://www.csiro.au/en/news/all/articles/2023/may/nuclear-explainer). That report also came to the conclusion that Nuclear power does not currently provide a competitive solution in Australia.
I am not anti-nuclear energy. Nuclear energy has an important role to play in the global context. If Australia had invested in building up a capability earlier, it may have made significant contributions to reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. However due to the lack of prior investment, we have a lot of catching up to do to be in a position to roll out nuclear power on timescales compatible with meeting our renewable energy targets, not to mention doing it in a way that would compete on cost with solar electricity generation in Australia.
There is significant and growing private investment in solar electricity generation. Sun Cable, preparing to build the world's largest solar power plant in our outback, were in Voluntary Administration because the two majority owners did not agree on how to deliver the power to users - one preferred conversion to hydrogen and the other transmission lines. There were no concerns regarding viability or profitability of generating electricity. Sun Cable is now coming out of Voluntary Administration poised to continue as planned.
Marcela Bilek, Sutherland (Professor of Applied Physics and Surface Engineering at the University of Sydney).
