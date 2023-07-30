U-Go should be stripped of bus contract

A few hours later, after receiving some stitches to my forehead and elbow, I started thinking about all the wonderful people who assisted me: Nurse Nicola (who just happened to be walking by); Renee Ross (pharmacist at Blooms Chemist); Lucy Hodson (Greens Footwear) who stopped and then stayed with me during the aftermath; Dr Wah Khaing (the doctor in Blooms Chemist who dropped everything and stitched me up); Nurse Sarah (who assisted Dr Khaing); and last, but not least, to those who stopped to inquire if they could help. It's people like those mentioned that make Cronulla such a great place to live.