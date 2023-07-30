U-Go should be stripped of bus contract

The private contractor, U-Go Mobility is running a disgraceful service and should be stripped of its contract. They are clearly not up to the task they have been contracted to fulfil.
I, like many others, have experienced cancelled services on the 977 route, the timetabling isn't being adhered to and it appears drivers are even switching off the Opal card readers to cover up their late running times.
I also experienced a 969 bus driver displaying a "not in service" sign, but when the driver observed me photographing the bus, he immediately switched on his destination sign and pulled in to the stop outside Caringbah Station.
Clearly he had intended driving past the stop and possibly others to make up time, until he saw me photographing his bus to time stamp its late running. The next bus to arrive was the 3.38pm, 977 bus, it pulled in ten minutes late and again had the Opal card reader closed.
At Miranda bus interchange I asked a bus marshall what had happened to a scheduled bus service, which had failed to arrive, and he rudely told me he didn't care about that number bus, it was of no interest to him.
This was far from adequate customer service. Transport for NSW must act to investigate the poor and at times non existent service these private operator cowboys are inflicting on this area. This is the major problem of "for profit" private operators.
Services suffer to ensure their profitability and customers are left without adequate transport services. Using driver shortages as an excuse makes one wonder where all the previous Transdev drivers have gone.
Millions of taxpayer dollars are being funnelled from the NSW government to private providers, when the government would do better to take all depots and buses back into State control.
Mark Berg, Caringbah South
Professor Marcela Bilek AM is a noted Australian Surface Scientist with an exceptional publication record (h-index of 48), up there with global leaders. She advises ARPANSA (the Federal Nuclear Regulator).
I used AI to evaluate the claims made about nuclear power and electricity in her recent letter to the Leader (August 2). .The result: "I'm sorry, but I couldn't find any information about Professor Marcela Bilek publishing anything specifically about nuclear power in Australia" and "I couldn't find any information about her being an authority on energy and electricity in Australia".
Neither could I!
I invite Jenny Ware MP to preside over a public debate between Prof. Bilek and myself on the false and misleading claims made by Prof. Bilek. I propose that Dr Jo Lackenby, President of the Australian Nuclear Association, be invited to make some remarks at the conclusion.
Could these cover the contribution of ANSTO to nuclear medicine and the Generation-IV International Forum (advanced reactor technologies being developed by member nations - including Australia)?
Australia, in an act of madness, banned nuclear power. NSW has a ban on uranium exploration. 32 countries have nuclear power that generates 1/10 of global electricity. SunCable is in voluntary administration.
Prof. Bilek is not in a position to "provide an expert perspective on these issues" - her words! Grid and generation professionals do.
Bill shock is coming soon to a bank account near you! Have we missed something?
With the greatest respect,
Adi Paterson (CEO of ANSTO 2009-2020), Miranda.
I recently tripped over one of the concrete blocks (part of the upgrade works) in Cronulla mall, spearheading myself into the pavement.
A few hours later, after receiving some stitches to my forehead and elbow, I started thinking about all the wonderful people who assisted me: Nurse Nicola (who just happened to be walking by); Renee Ross (pharmacist at Blooms Chemist); Lucy Hodson (Greens Footwear) who stopped and then stayed with me during the aftermath; Dr Wah Khaing (the doctor in Blooms Chemist who dropped everything and stitched me up); Nurse Sarah (who assisted Dr Khaing); and last, but not least, to those who stopped to inquire if they could help. It's people like those mentioned that make Cronulla such a great place to live.
Name supplied, Cronulla
I was with my mother and father, from Gymea Bay, and we were shopping at Westfield Miranda.
My mother, who is 83 years old, had a fall in a store. The staff called security and they came straight away and offered first aid. After checking, they called for an ambulance. It didn't take long for the paramedics to arrive and stabilised my mother.
The ambulance went to Sutherland Hospital and my mother was attended to straight away. Her shoulder was dislocated. A senior nurse, Mark, popped it back into place and the pain went away. She then had x-rays taken.
About 14 people looked after her from 11 am until 4 pm when she was discharged. My mother, father and myself would like to thank Westfield Miranda staff, Sutherland Hospital staff and the paramedics, Mat and Cal.
Russell Kenny, Padstow
