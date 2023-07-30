The Dragons NRL comeback against Manly might have ended in tears but their NRLW team have earned their first win of the 2023 season, taking apart Parramatta 38-12 in Wollongong.
It was fitting in the 'Women in League Round ' that the NRLW Dragons sang their first victory song in the sheds, but while their Saints were marching in, the men were blowing up as Dragons rookie Dan Russell was cruelly denied a first NRL try. The decision and explanation from the bunker seemed to contradict each other.
St George Illawarra's chances of a comeback also appeared to have been dented when Jack de Belin was sent to the sin-bin on review after an alleged hip-drop tackle on Christian Tuipulotu, who came from the field with a suspected MCL injury.
De Belin is facing a 3-4 match ban after being charged with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact offence.
The incident, which saw Christian Tuipulotu leave the field injured and resulted in de Belin being sent to the sin bin, which drew a third and subsequent Dangerous Contact charge for the veteran which carries a three-match ban with an early guilty plea or four-match ban if he is found guilty at Panel.
It is the sixth time de Belin has been charged in the 2023 season.
In a home double header at Wollongong the women's side dominated their first half, establishing a 20-4 lead at the break and although the Eels managed to score a couple of tries in the second half, they were no match.
Winger Cortez de Pou had a first half double for St George Illawarra, and only a 12th minute score from centre Cassey Tohi-Hiku put the Eels on the board.
Winger Margot Vella completed her own double in the second half to put the Dragons more than 20 points up and they kept coming, running the match out in style with scores to Roxy Murdoch, Teagan Berry and Tyla Nathan-Wong.
Berry's 14th try gave her the most by any player in the competition's history.
St George Illawarra now play the Eels at CommBank Stadium and the women face the Roosters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday night.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.