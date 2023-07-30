Young adults with mild to moderate intellectual disability or autism will have the opportunity to learn film-making skills through a new program to be run at Shopfront in Carlton.
Award-winning social enterprise film school and production company Bus Stop Films is partnering with the youth arts co-op in the venture
The film school is operated by Tracey Corbin-Matchett, of Gymea, who was awarded an OAM in this year's Kings Birthday Honours for creating opportunities for people with disability.
Bus Stop's accessible film studies program offers young adults with intellectual disability or autism, a film school experience while building social confidence, improving literacy and growing independence.
Through the program, participants work with a film studies tutor to gain filmmaking skills including script development, casting, sound, lighting and camera techniques as well as production design and costuming.
The class works together with industry professionals to create a short film, which is then entered into film festivals around the world and often broadcast on TV.
Through the program and the organisation's employment service Bus Stop Employment, many participants go on to gain work in the screen industry.
The Southern Sydney Program will be taught by local filmmaker Joanna Joy, who currently teaches at Bus Stop's Australian Film TV and Radio School program.
Ms Joy's most recent work includes the feature drama Generations of Men, which will soon premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival.
The films made through program amplify the creativity of people with disabilities and celebrate film as a medium for social change, while challenging community expectations about disability.
Ms Corbin-Matchett said, "Living in southern Sydney I am thrilled to see our fantastic program being delivered in my community".
"Partnering with Shopfront brings together our shared ethos that art and creativity can transform lives. I can't wait to meet our southern Sydney participants."
Shopfront Arts Co-Op's creative director and co-CEO Natalie Rose said, "The partnership is a perfect alignment for Shopfront. Both organisations share the ethos of ensuring that the arts are accessible and inclusive for all Young People and Young Artists.
"We are thrilled to be supporting this series of workshops which will benefit young people in the Georges River Area, regular Shopfront participants and Bus Stop participants. It is the perfect time to be bringing our Young Artists together to collaborate on something so exciting"
Bus Stop's Accessible Film Studies Program is open to people living with mild to moderate intellectual disability or autism, aged 17 years and over.
The 40 week program will be delivered on Tuesday's 5.30pm to 8.30pm, February to December in 2024.
The program includes face to face classes, guest workshops from industry professionals, excursions and working on a professional film production. Participants can access their NDIS funds to pay the program fees.
Interested participants are invited to attend free "Taste workshops" in coming months so they can try the Program.
Registrations are essential : https://events.humanitix.com/tours/southern-sydney-launch
The Program launch event will take place at 6.30pm on Tuesday August 22 at Shopfront Arts, hosted by Bus Stop's Student Ambassador and star of Love on The Spectrum, Ronan Soussa.
To attend the launch, visit: https://events.humanitix.com/southern-sydney-launch
For more information about Bus Stop's Accessible Film Studies Program visit https://busstopfilms.com.au/programs/
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
