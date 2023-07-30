Rockdale Ilinden kept its 2023 Premiership hopes alive even though they played most of Sunday's game with ten men as they ended the Marconi Stallions' run at the title with a stoic 1-0 victory at the Ilinden Sports Centre.
They joined their neighbors in the winner's circle after St George scored six unanswered goals with six different scorers against the Mt Druitt Town Rangers who have now slipped into the relegation zone following their defeat at Penshurst.
It was three goals in each half, with Presley Ortiz, Paolo Mitry and Mo Khamis starting and Nathan Roberts, Pedro Ferrari and Andrew Vlahamadis finishing off.
St George City FA sit in fifth on the men's NPL ladder after 26 rounds.
At Ilinden Sports Centre Iain Ramsay scored the only goal of the match in the first half before chaos set in as experienced Rockdale keeper David Bradasevic was given a red card just before half time.
This changed the game plan as 18-year-old keeper James Husoy was brought on and helped the home team pull off an almighty result that kept their title hopes alive.
Rockdale's Assistant Coach Nick Stavroulakis was relieved but satisfied with his side's gutsy performance taking charge of the squad for the week alongside Vedran Jaganjac.
"I feel like I've just played the full 90 plus minutes myself," he said.
"It's a situation we've been in before when the score was locked at nil-all, and we came away with the win.
"They understood what was needed. They've been fantastic all week. With Paul away in a professional approach to not just the game but the week at training.
"Credit must also go to Vedran Jaganjac who also played a huge role in the lead-up to today's match.
"This is a project and at the moment we are building to do better things in the future. We aren't looking at the table as we take each game as it comes and prepare for the team we are playing.
"We are looking only at what we can do better as a team and the results will take care of themselves."
Rockdale sit one win behind ladder leaders APIA Leichhardt and now face the Central Coast Mariners away on Sunday afternoon whilst St George have a game against Blacktown.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
