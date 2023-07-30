St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Rockdale power on

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:41am, first published 7:30am
The deadlock was broken when Alec Urosevski was blocked by the goalie but the ball fell nicely for Ian Ramsay to thump home for Rockdale. Picture John Veage
Rockdale Ilinden kept its 2023 Premiership hopes alive even though they played most of Sunday's game with ten men as they ended the Marconi Stallions' run at the title with a stoic 1-0 victory at the Ilinden Sports Centre.

