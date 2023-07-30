St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bus company U-Go Mobility says it is focused on school services as HSC trials start

Murray Trembath
Updated July 31 2023 - 6:57am, first published 6:50am
U-Go Mobility has taken over services previously operated by Transdev and Punchbowl Bus Company. Picture by John Veage
As the new working week begins, bus operator U-Go Mobility is still 75 drivers short, and 314 trips (11.9 per cent) each week are suspended under a temporary timetable.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

