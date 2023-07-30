As the new working week begins, bus operator U-Go Mobility is still 75 drivers short, and 314 trips (11.9 per cent) each week are suspended under a temporary timetable.
The operator says it is focused on services for students during the HSC trial exams, which start today.
The company released a statement in response to the state government's announcement on Friday Transport for NSW would step in and help manage services.
"U-Go Mobility are suffering from a chronic and unprecedented bus driver shortage which has impacted our ability to provide timetabled services," the statement said.
"We have worked with Transport for NSW to implement a temporary timetable to give passengers more predictability, prioritising dedicated school services and aiming to minimise the impact on other passengers.
"We are working with schools and are focused on services for students during the upcoming HSC trial exams.
"We are committed to returning services as soon as we have the drivers to do so, including back to a full timetable as soon as possible."
The company said it had submitted its response to the show cause letter by the 5pm deadline on Tuesday 25th July.
"U-Go Mobility has submitted an Operational Stabilisation Plan to TfNSW and we are working with TfNSW to implement this,' the statement said.
"This includes dedicated Transport staff working with us on day-to-day operations including scheduling, rostering and timetabling.
"We have staff on the ground at key interchanges to support passengers and dedicated staff responding to customer enquiries and liaising with key stakeholders including schools and local councils."
The company said passengers were encouraged to check the TripPlanner on https://transportnsw.info/ and other travel mobile applications before they travel.
"We are working to recruit new drivers and we encourage anyone interested in becoming a bus driver to apply through our website".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
