St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Royal National Park wildlife research officer Ian Mahood remembered on World Ranger Day

July 31 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The beauty of Royal National Park. Picture by Chris Lane
The beauty of Royal National Park. Picture by Chris Lane

Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said World Ranger Day presented an opportunity to remember former Royal National Park wildlife research officer, Ian Mahood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.