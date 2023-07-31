Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said World Ranger Day presented an opportunity to remember former Royal National Park wildlife research officer, Ian Mahood.
Mr Mahood was one of 11 names on the honour roll read during a service on Monday at the National Parks and Wildlife Service's (NPWS) memorial in the Blue Mountains.
Mr Mahood tragically died on October 11, 1981, whilst onboard a helicopter conducting a survey in the state's Central West.
Pilot Alan Adamson and passengers Leon Lim and Chris Martin were also onboard and survived the crash.
Mrs Stuart said World Ranger Day was an opportune time to remember the hard work and dedication of NPWS staff.
"We are so fortunate in the Heathcote electorate to have the Royal National Park - the second oldest national park in the world - in our backyard," Mrs Stuart said.
"We are also fortunate to have the Heathcote National Park located within our boundaries.
"Protecting, preserving and promoting our national parks is a dream job for many NPWS staff - but it can certainly be a testing task at times.
"It is often NPWS staff who are on the frontlines during a crisis like fire and flood.
"Today, we pause to remember those 11 NPWS staff, including Ian Mahood, who lost their lives serving our community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.