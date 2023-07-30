St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Opposition Leader Mark Speakman says bus contract awarded to U-Go Mobility on advice of Transport for NSW

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 31 2023 - 9:18am, first published 8:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
U-Go Mobility has taken over services previously operated by Transdev and Punchbowl Bus Company. Picture by John Veage
U-Go Mobility has taken over services previously operated by Transdev and Punchbowl Bus Company. Picture by John Veage

State Opposition Leader Mark Speakman says the previous government awarded the contract for bus services in St George and Sutherland Shire on the advice of Transport for NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.