State Opposition Leader Mark Speakman says the previous government awarded the contract for bus services in St George and Sutherland Shire on the advice of Transport for NSW.
Mr Speakman was responding to the present Transport Minister Jo Haylen, who claimed new operator U-Go Mobility had been chosen because it offered the lowest price.
"The contract for Region 10 was signed weeks before the election by the former Liberal government," Ms Haylen said on Friday.
"The winning bid for the contract was determined by the operator that could deliver the contract for the lowest price, instead of whether they could deliver an improved level of service for passengers."
Mr Speakman said, Ms Haylen was "in effect, attacking her own department and its earlier advice".
"The previous government accepted Transport for NSW's advice when awarding the bus contract for Region 10," he said.
"The new contract was awarded after an open, extensive and arm's-length tender process, which aimed to deliver the best outcomes for customers and taxpayers, with no cuts to services.
"The real problem is her government's failure to ensure effective strategic oversight and implementation of the contract, and to address serious concerns raised by residents in a timely manner."
Mr Speakman said Ms Haylen "had three months before July 1 to make sure the new contract would be implemented smoothly and reliably, and has had four weeks since, but until the last week has had her eye off the ball".
"I welcome the intervention, at long last, of the minister, who's been in the job for nearly four months but missing in action for most it. I hope for everyone's sake we can now see reliable and complete bus services," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
