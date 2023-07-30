Registrations for the Little Athletics NSW 2023/24 season only opens on August 1, but competition has already been running hot with the third State Winter Track Series Meet to be held at The Ridge Athletes Track at Barden Ridge and hosted by Little Athletics NSW on Sunday August 6.
It is the final round of the NSW Winter Track Meets where individual medals and the inaugural 'Centre Champion' shield will be presented and offers athletes the opportunity to participate in events with electronic timing and accredited Officials.
The Sutherland club is currently sitting 3rd behind Balmain Little Athletics Centre which is at the top of the Centre Leaderboard and Ryde Athletics Centre in 2nd.
Sutherland Little Athletics has has 524 athletes whilst St George has 428 members.
'The Ridge' was chosen for the Meet due to its resurfaced tracks earlier this year.
The first round was held at Sydney Olympic Park in June and earlier this month 1,500 people competed at the 2nd Meet in the series held at Werrington on a cold wet day on Tuesday July 4.
Little Athletes came from as far a field as Urunga/Bellinger in the North , to Orange, Bathurst and Griffith in the Central West and the South Coast.
70 Little Athletics Centres from across NSW were represented.
Standout Sutherland middle distance athlete Lachlan Wheeler, Sienna Latanis (St George) and Multi-Class Lachlan Margetson from Sutherland who went to Nationals and won two silver medals are competitors to watch.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
