Two Catholic schools in Sutherland Shire are increasing the number of teachers with specialised knowledge and expertise to ensure students are well equipped for HSC success.
As all girls' school Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College Burraneer and boys' school De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah expand to include Year 11 in 2024, new opportunities and career pathways are being introduced.
Joining the school in the coming year will be HSC markers and supervisors, exam authors and contributors, and experienced HSC teachers.
The new teachers bring with them greater HSC knowledge and proven track records of fostering student success in the senior years.
Providing a high level of bespoke support, teachers will act as mentors and drive an academic focus supported by extensive levels of coaching and mentoring.
An HSC Enrichment Program will further drive personalised attention. The program includes three integrated modes of student support including individual academic mentoring, wellbeing catch ups and dedicated social opportunities.
Sydney Catholic Schools' Director of System Performance Kevin Carragher, is confident students will be provided the support they need to maximise their potential during the pivotal HSC years.
"We are providing students with the opportunity to excel academically and cultivate essential life skills as they journey into adulthood," Mr Carragher said.
"Students will feel empowered to achieve their individual goals regardless of their academic ambitions and be assisted every step of the way as they work towards making their dreams a reality."
Principal at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College Leonie Pearce, says the move will bring more potential, as students have more opportunities to be guided by expert educators.
"Our teachers genuinely bring a depth and breadth of experience. They are working together within their faculties to bring this expertise to the classroom, drawing on the vast knowledge of their colleagues, and years of planning and preparation," Ms Pearce said.
Principal at De La Salle Catholic College Peter Buxton, said having niche experience in Stage 6 learning was key.
"Experience in senior education is critical for our teachers and whilst delivering Band 6s is impressive, and something many of our teachers have extensive success delivering, we're more focused on growth which is essential to learning here," Mr Buxton said.
Both schools, which were part of a major shake-up in expanding year groups are accepting Year 11 enrolments for 2024.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
