It wasn't a good weekend for either Sharks teams, both unable to score points in serious losses.
The NRLW team came back to earth fast being kept scoreless 10-0 at Belmore Sports Ground on Sunday by the ladder leading West Tigers.
The Tigers made it a hard afternoon for the Sharks defenders with their efforts and second-phase play and they didnt quite gel as a team.
Cronulla lost star fullback Jada Taylor (ankle) during the week and they missed her sharp running around the ruck- then five-eighth Emma Tonegato left the field in the 46th minute with a right calf issue.
It was a double blow for the new team who only have a short season to shine after rugby convert Rhiannon Byers was also ruled out for the remainder of the competition due to a wrist injury.
Despite the low-scoring contest, both sides completed at over 75 percent for the afternoon and Sharks coach Tony Herman said the girls tried hard but they just didn't throw enough footy at them.
"They scored a couple of tries when we were down to 12 and we just lost our way.
" There's no excuses, they were very good but it (the injuries) certainly didn't help."
The men didn't have many excuses either and playing the premiers was always going to be tough.
It didnt help when fullback Will Kennedy was forced from the field with a hamstring injury but they dug deep to keep the Panthers at bay until the 21st minute when a Cleary kick led to a try for Isaah Yeo and the home side led 12-0 and the writing was on the wall.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said they didn't honour the fundamentals of the game - errors and discipline - but they were full of effort for the amount of defence they had to do.
The gold medal in defense went to Sharks lock Cameron McInnes who made a whopping 51 tackles in the first half and finished the night with 81 to break the NRL record for most tackles in a match.
In Round 23 the Sharks head to Perth to face the Rabbitohs, the team that knocked them out of last year's title race and the women play the Titans at Pointsbet on Saturday afternoon.
