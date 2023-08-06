A program is successfully crossing ages and building bridges between two community organisations.
Kogarah Community Services and Rise & Shine Kogarah have linked to boost interactive opportunities.
The 'Grandpals' initiative integrates seniors with children by providing a weekly out of home activity for older people who live independently at home.
They visit the Kindergarten each week and together with children, do activities including craft, puzzles, art, painting, gardening, cooking or simply to have a chat.
For some of these seniors, it is a memorable experience as they have no grandchildren and equally for the children, they gain a sense of independence leading creative activities.
Every Friday, five seniors aged between 68-85 years of age from Kogarah Community Services come to the preschool, which caters for children between the ages of three to five.
Inter-generational Program Officer Maria Anthony, says it's a wonderful program that benefits old and young.
"One of our seniors was once a teacher and she enjoys reading to children. It's nice for the children to see difference faces other than their educator's, and it brings a different environment to the room," she said.
Rise & Shine Centre Director Dora Paneras said children and seniors worked in small groups on mutually enjoyable tasks. "One of the seniors used to be an artist so he paints with the kids, and another loves gardening so she plants herbs in our garden," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
