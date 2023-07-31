St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bayside's ward boundary changes

July 31 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayside's ward boundary changes
Bayside's ward boundary changes

Bayside Council has endorsed for exhibition a proposed option to change existing ward boundaries, and the recommendation will now go on public exhibition for 42 days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.