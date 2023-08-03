St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hobart Place Early Learning Illawong achieves exceeding rating in the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA)

By Eva Kolimar
August 3 2023 - 1:00pm
Hobart Place Early Learning Illawong Director Adrianne Macloud, educators Amy Wu, Amelia Stokes and children Liam, Finley, Ava and Penelope. Picture by Chris Lane
Hobart Place Illawong, part of Sutherland Shire Council Children's Services, has achieved an overall rating of 'exceeding' in six of the seven quality areas assessed.

