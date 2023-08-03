Hobart Place Illawong, part of Sutherland Shire Council Children's Services, has achieved an overall rating of 'exceeding' in six of the seven quality areas assessed.
The early education centre impressed in the recent assessment conducted by industry regulators.
Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce, said the results were a testament to the outstanding level of service provided by staff.
"It comes as a fitting recognition of the outstanding standards of education and care our staff deliver," he said.
"All childcare centres nationwide are periodically assessed to ensure they are meeting industry standards, however a rating of 'exceeding' is given very sparingly.
"For Hobart Place to have achieved a rating of 'exceeding' in six out of the seven areas in which they were assessed speaks volumes about the passion staff at the centre have for building a nurturing and inclusive learning environment for children in their care.
"All families want to know that their children are being provided with the best start in life, and I'm proud that Hobart Place Early Education Centre is one of a number of council run facilities which have been independently assessed as providing an exceptional level of care.
"Places at the council's early childhood centres are extremely well regarded and highly sought after, with our centres enjoying a reputation for providing a welcoming educational environment in which children are supported to build their developmental skills and start out on a lifelong love of learning."
Parents interested in learning more about the range of child care options available for Sutherland Shire families are invited to take part in an upcoming online information session to be held by the council in coming months.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
